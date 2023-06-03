USFL bad beat: Under, Stars bettors doomed late by Stallions

United States Football League
Jun. 3, 2023

Bettors who played the Philadelphia Stars on the moneyline and/or the Under in the Over/Under (O/U) watched the fourth quarter in disbelief as the defending champion Birmingham Stallions rallied for a 27-24 victory in a USFL showdown Saturday in Alabama.

Bettors who played the Under of 45.5 points at FOX Bet were sitting in a good spot as the Stars led 14-10 heading into the fourth quarter of the rematch of last season's USFL championship game. Philadelphia was +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total) on the moneyline.

But as many a bettor can verify, things can fall apart in the final quarter.

That was the case Saturday as the teams combined to score 27 points on the first five possessions of the final period to disappoint Under bettors.

Here's a breakdown of the scoring in the fourth quarter that made winners out of Over bettors.

Quarterback Alex McGough threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jace Sternberger on the first play of the fourth quarter to give the Stallions their first lead, 17-14.

The Stars tied it on Luis Aguilar's 25-yard field goal midway through the period.

The Stallions grabbed the lead back on Brandon Aubrey's 41-yard field goal with 4:39 to go. That's 13 points in just over 10 minutes, but Under 45.5 bettors were still covering (20-17).

Philadelphia drove 52 yards on three plays in 90 seconds, capped by Case Cookus' 7-yard TD pass to running back Dexter Williams to give the Stars a 24-20 lead with 3:05 to go.

Under bettors still had a 1.5-point cushion, but could they survive the final three minutes?

Birmingham marched 65 yards in nine plays, ending with McGough's 7-yard TD pass to La'Michael Pettway in the front left corner of the end zone with 28 seconds left. 

Final: Stallions 27, Stars 24.

Birmingham improved to 6-2 while Philadelphia fell to 4-4.

