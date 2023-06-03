United States Football League USFL bad beat: Missed field goal costly to Maulers bettors Updated Jun. 3, 2023 5:18 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Pittsburgh Maulers moneyline bettors had visions of making a nice little profit late in Saturday's USFL game against the Houston Gamblers in Canton, Ohio.

Those bettors suffered heartbreak as a potential game-winning field-goal attempt sailed just wide as the Maulers suffered a 20-19 defeat.

[RELATED: Gamblers-Maulers highlights]

Here's a look at how the Maulers-Gamblers game swung in the fourth quarter.

The underdog Maulers (+2.5 points at FOX Bet) led the Gamblers 16-6 heading into the fourth quarter. With a 10-point cushion, Pittsburgh moneyline bettors (+120, bet $10 to win $22 total) were 15 minutes away from collecting.

Houston cut the deficit to 16-13 on Kenji Bahar's 14-yard touchdown pass to Keke Chism on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Gamblers' Keke Chism makes an absurd 14-yard touchdown reception Kenji Bahar connected with Keke Chism on a 14-yard touchdown for the Houstin Gamblers against the Pittsburgh Maulers.

Pittsburgh extended its lead to 19-13 on a 53-yard field goal by Chris Blewitt with 9:06 to go. It was Blewitt's fourth field goal of the game, including a 54-yarder late in the second quarter.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Houston took a 20-19 lead when running back Mark Thompson scored on a 33-yard run with 4:44 to go.

Trailing for the first time, the Maulers — aided by a personal foul penalty — marched down the field and had first down at the Gamblers' 25-yard line with 3 ½ minutes to go.

But Pittsburgh's offense stalled as two rushing plays gained a yard each time, followed by an incomplete pass.

Blewitt lined up for a 41-yard attempt — 12 and 13 yards shorter than his earlier successful kicks — but sent it wide right. Gaining only two yards on those three plays before the kick proved costly.

Houston improved to 5-3 while Pittsburgh fell to 2-6.

Looking for even more USFL content? Head over to the USFL section on the FOX Sports app and website for all the latest news, and make sure to favorite the USFL and your favorite team — or teams! — while you're there.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

share