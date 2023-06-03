United States Football League
USFL bad beat: Missed field goal costly to Maulers bettors
Jun. 3, 2023

Pittsburgh Maulers moneyline bettors had visions of making a nice little profit late in Saturday's USFL game against the Houston Gamblers in Canton, Ohio.

Those bettors suffered heartbreak as a potential game-winning field-goal attempt sailed just wide as the Maulers suffered a 20-19 defeat.

Here's a look at how the Maulers-Gamblers game swung in the fourth quarter.

The underdog Maulers (+2.5 points at FOX Bet) led the Gamblers 16-6 heading into the fourth quarter. With a 10-point cushion, Pittsburgh moneyline bettors (+120, bet $10 to win $22 total) were 15 minutes away from collecting.

Houston cut the deficit to 16-13 on Kenji Bahar's 14-yard touchdown pass to Keke Chism on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Pittsburgh extended its lead to 19-13 on a 53-yard field goal by Chris Blewitt with 9:06 to go. It was Blewitt's fourth field goal of the game, including a 54-yarder late in the second quarter.

But Houston took a 20-19 lead when running back Mark Thompson scored on a 33-yard run with 4:44 to go.

Trailing for the first time, the Maulers — aided by a personal foul penalty — marched down the field and had first down at the Gamblers' 25-yard line with 3 ½ minutes to go.

But Pittsburgh's offense stalled as two rushing plays gained a yard each time, followed by an incomplete pass.

Blewitt lined up for a 41-yard attempt — 12 and 13 yards shorter than his earlier successful kicks — but sent it wide right. Gaining only two yards on those three plays before the kick proved costly.

Houston improved to 5-3 while Pittsburgh fell to 2-6.

