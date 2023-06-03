United States Football League USFL Week 8 live updates: Maulers lead Gamblers in the fourth Updated Jun. 3, 2023 2:39 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 8 of the USFL is here and the race for the postseason remains extremely tight. All eight teams are still in the mix with only three weeks left in the regular season, making this weekend's games more important than ever.

The action kicks off Saturday when the Houston Gamblers (4-3), tied for second in the South Division, take on the North Division's last-place Pittsburgh Maulers (2-5) in Canton, Ohio.

Later, the league's division leaders will face off when the Birmingham Stallions (5-2) host the Philadelphia Stars (4-3).

Here are the top moments!

Houston Gamblers vs. Pittsburgh Maulers

Maulers want to start fast

Opening drive success!

ADVERTISEMENT

Quarterback Troy Williams went 5-of-5 for 27 yards and the Maulers went on a 10-play, 76-yard drive capped off by a two-yard Williams touchdown run.

Hennie on the gas!

Williams connected with speedster Isaiah Hennie, who hit the gas after the reception, going for 28 yards.

Ray Horton's Hall of Fame connections

Houston gets on the board

The Gamblers got on the board just before halftime with a 23-yard rushing touchdown by Mark Thompson, his 12th of the season, to cap off a nine-play, 73-yard drive.

At halftime, the Maulers led the Gamblers 13-6.

Big drive for Pitt!

After a series of punts by both squads, the Maulers manufactured a solid drive with a couple impressive plays, including this 31-yard reception by Bailey Gaither.

Despite the impressive drive, the Maulers had to settle for a field goal after their drive stalled, but they led 16-6 late in the third.

Houston makes it interesting!

Houston's comeback started with an impressive drive, capitalized by a spectacular 14-yard touchdown reception from Kenji Bahar to Keke Chism. Pitt led 16-13 early in the fourth.

Pittsburgh extends its lead

The Maulers struggled to get the ball in the end zone in the second half, but extended their lead midway through the fourth with a 52-yard field goal by Chris Blewitt, extending Pitt's lead to a touchdown, 19-13.

Houston takes the lead late!

After forcing a field goal on its previous drive, the Gamblers took the lead with just under five minutes to play, thanks to a 33-yard touchdown run from the league leader in rushing touchdowns, Mark Thompson.

Houston took a 20-19 lead.

Pregame scene

Stay tuned for updates!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience United States Football League Houston Gamblers Pittsburgh Maulers

share