USFL bad beat: Under bettors rue late Stallions TD vs. Gamblers

Over bettors in the Over/Under for Saturday's USFL game between the Houston Gamblers and defending champion Birmingham Stallions are celebrating, thanks to Gamblers running back Mark Thompson and Stallions tight end La'Michael Pettway.

Under bettors? They're lamenting the two teams combining for 27 points in the fourth quarter as the Gamblers posted a 27-20 victory in Birmingham, Alabama, covering the Over by a half-point.

Let's take a look at the frantic final minutes that had bettors on both sides of the O/U line of 46.5 combined points sitting on the edge of their seats.

Under bettors were in great shape as the Stallions led 13-7 heading into the fourth quarter.

They were still in decent shape as Birmingham, trailing 20-13, turned the ball over on downs at its own 16-yard line with 1 minute, 46 seconds to go.

Making matters worse was that the Stallions were called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, moving the ball to the 8.

Instead of sitting on the ball to try to run down the clock, Thompson ran around the right end to make it 27-13, his second consecutive game with three TDs. 

Under bettors were nervous but still covering, and the Stallions hadn't scored a touchdown since the second quarter.

But the Stallions proceeded to drive 57 yards in seven plays, with Pettway catching a TD pass along the back of the end zone with 10 seconds left after quarterback Alex McGough had time to slide to his left out of the pocket

Under bettors knew what would happen next — Brandon Aubrey's extra point was good.

Final: Gamblers 27, Stallions 20. Combined points scored: 47 after the teams scored three touchdowns in the final 3 ½ minutes.

Under bettors likely won't get over this for a while …

