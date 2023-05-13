USFL Week 5 live updates: Gamblers lead Stallions in fourth
Week 5 of the USFL is underway, marking the halfway point of the 2023 season, and we've got you covered with all the action from Saturday's slate!
Closing things out on FOX, it's a battle between the Houston Gamblers (2-2) and the Birmingham Stallions (3-1).
Earlier in Detroit, the Pittsburgh Maulers (2-3) beat the Michigan Panthers (2-3), 23-7, to start the day.
Here are the top moments!
Houston Gamblers at Birmingham Stallions
BIG HIT!
H-Town strikes first!
Mark Thompson capped off a beefy 10-play, 80-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run, putting the Gamblers up 7-0 in the first quarter.
Birmingham punches one in the hard way
After a half of offensive struggles, the Stallions manufactured a nine-play, 91-yard drive, led by Alex McGough, which resulted in a 1-yard touchdown reception by CJ Marable.
At halftime, the Stallions led the Gamblers 10-7.
Football royalty in the house!
Hall of Famer Randy Moss was spotted in the crowd. He was there supporting his son Thaddeus Moss, a former LSU star.
Beautiful deep ball
Houston took a 14-13 lead early in the fourth quarter when Terry Wilson launched a pretty rainbow to Anthony Ratliff-Williams for a 50-yard touchdown pass. Ratliff-Williams beat three Birmingham defensive backs on the play.
Pregame vibes
-
-
