USFL Week 5 live updates: Gamblers lead Stallions in fourth
USFL Week 5 live updates: Gamblers lead Stallions in fourth

Updated May. 13, 2023 6:25 p.m. ET

Week 5 of the USFL is underway, marking the halfway point of the 2023 season, and we've got you covered with all the action from Saturday's slate!

Closing things out on FOX, it's a battle between the Houston Gamblers (2-2) and the Birmingham Stallions (3-1).

Earlier in Detroit, the Pittsburgh Maulers (2-3) beat the Michigan Panthers (2-3), 23-7, to start the day. 

See the full list of regular-season week-by-week matchups here.

Here are the top moments!

Houston Gamblers at Birmingham Stallions

BIG HIT!

H-Town strikes first!

Mark Thompson capped off a beefy 10-play, 80-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run, putting the Gamblers up 7-0 in the first quarter.

Birmingham punches one in the hard way

After a half of offensive struggles, the Stallions manufactured a nine-play, 91-yard drive, led by Alex McGough, which resulted in a 1-yard touchdown reception by CJ Marable

At halftime, the Stallions led the Gamblers 10-7. 

Football royalty in the house!

Hall of Famer Randy Moss was spotted in the crowd. He was there supporting his son Thaddeus Moss, a former LSU star.

Beautiful deep ball

Houston took a 14-13 lead early in the fourth quarter when Terry Wilson launched a pretty rainbow to Anthony Ratliff-Williams for a 50-yard touchdown pass. Ratliff-Williams beat three Birmingham defensive backs on the play.

Pregame vibes

