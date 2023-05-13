United States Football League USFL Week 5 live updates: Pittsburgh leading Michigan in the third Updated May. 13, 2023 2:16 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 5 of the USFL is upon us, marking the halfway point of the 2023 regular season, and we've got you covered with all the action from Saturday's slate!

Kicking things off, the Pittsburgh Maulers (1-3) are facing the Michigan Panthers (2-2) in Detroit.

Later on FOX, expect a fierce battle when the Birmingham Stallions (3-1) play host to the Houston Gamblers (2-2) at 4 p.m. ET.

Pittsburgh Maulers at Michigan Panthers

Panthers hit it big early!

The Panthers started their first offensive possession from Pittsburgh's 26-yard line after a 73-yard punt return from Ish Hyman.

Five plays later, Josh Love hit Cole Hikutini for a 5-yard touchdown reception, putting the Panthers up 7-0 early.

Pittsburgh answers back

The Maulers sustained a six-play, 80-yard drive, sparked by a huge 31-yard pass completion from Troy Williams to Bailey Gaither.

Williams finished off the drive with a 4-yard touchdown pitch to Mason Stokke, tying the game up at 7 late in the first.

Teams are trading blows!

Spurred by a forced fumble, Pittsburgh got a free offensive possession and made the best of it, scoring their second touchdown of the day, from Williams to Isaiah Hennie for a 5-yard touchdown.

The Maulers led 14-7 early in the second quarter.

