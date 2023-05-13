United States Football League
USFL Week 5 live updates: Pittsburgh leading Michigan in the third
United States Football League

USFL Week 5 live updates: Pittsburgh leading Michigan in the third

Updated May. 13, 2023 2:16 p.m. ET

Week 5 of the USFL is upon us, marking the halfway point of the 2023 regular season, and we've got you covered with all the action from Saturday's slate!

Kicking things off, the Pittsburgh Maulers (1-3) are facing the Michigan Panthers (2-2) in Detroit.

Later on FOX, expect a fierce battle when the Birmingham Stallions (3-1) play host to the Houston Gamblers (2-2) at 4 p.m. ET.

See the full list of regular-season week-by-week matchups here.

Here are the top moments!

Pittsburgh Maulers at Michigan Panthers 

Panthers hit it big early!

ADVERTISEMENT

The Panthers started their first offensive possession from Pittsburgh's 26-yard line after a 73-yard punt return from Ish Hyman

Five plays later, Josh Love hit Cole Hikutini for a 5-yard touchdown reception, putting the Panthers up 7-0 early. 

Pittsburgh answers back

The Maulers sustained a six-play, 80-yard drive, sparked by a huge 31-yard pass completion from Troy Williams to Bailey Gaither.

Williams finished off the drive with a 4-yard touchdown pitch to Mason Stokke, tying the game up at 7 late in the first.

Teams are trading blows!

Spurred by a forced fumble, Pittsburgh got a free offensive possession and made the best of it, scoring their second touchdown of the day, from Williams to Isaiah Hennie for a 5-yard touchdown. 

The Maulers led 14-7 early in the second quarter. 

Pregame scene

Stay tuned for updates!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
United States Football League
Pittsburgh Maulers
Michigan Panthers
share
Get more from United States Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Healthy and happy: LeBron James, Anthony Davis lead Lakers back to conference finals

Healthy and happy: LeBron James, Anthony Davis lead Lakers back to conference finals

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes