United States Football League Jaguars HC Doug Pederson attends USFL game to watch son play Updated Apr. 17, 2023 3:05 p.m. ET

The 2023 USFL season kicked off this past weekend with all eight teams in action.

One game in particular took on special meaning for Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, who was in attendance for Sunday's opener between the Houston Gamblers and Michigan Panthers to see his son, Gamblers tight end Josh Pederson, in action.

The former journeyman NFL quarterback and Super Bowl-winning coach shared his thoughts on why the USFL is a valuable opportunity for players looking to take the next step in their football careers.

"This is a great opportunity for all these players to not only showcase their talent, but I think also get on tape," Pederson said. "That is one thing I encourage my son to do is get on tape and get meaningful reps. That is what all these guys are doing because one day, they are trying to get back to the NFL if they can."

Josh Pederson was a first-team All-Sun Belt performer during his time at Louisiana-Monroe. The 6-foot-5, 235-pound tight end wasn't selected in the 2021 draft but spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs the past two years. Josh made his USFL debut Sunday, catching two passes for 23 yards in Houston's 29-13 loss to the Panthers.

Throughout Josh's journey into pro football, Doug has served as a coaching resource.

"Things are going to come up, and he is going to ask me a lot of questions about the position, how to learn, how to study and all that kind of stuff," Doug said. "That is when I can use my coaching hat and share some advice and lay out a plan for him."

On Sunday, however, Doug said he just wanted to be a dad in the bleachers cheering on his son. When Josh and his older brothers Drew and Joel were kids, they watched their dad play for the Green Bay Packers, Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns. Now, Doug brings his grandson to the game to cheer on Josh.

"Time moves really fast," Doug said. "It is fun to have our grandson here. It is generational and Josh's older brothers are here to support. It does bring back a lot of great memories of those times whether it was in Green Bay or Philly or wherever I was to watch our kids grow up in the sport."

Doug now heads back to his Jacksonville team for offseason workouts, which start Monday. Josh and the Gamblers will play the New Orleans Breakers on Saturday.

