Ultimate Fighting Championship
2025 UFC Fight Night Odds: Khalil Rountree, Jamahal Hill Tied On Board
Ultimate Fighting Championship

2025 UFC Fight Night Odds: Khalil Rountree, Jamahal Hill Tied On Board

Published Jun. 20, 2025 3:06 p.m. ET

UFC Fight Night gets underway on Saturday, as the sport presents a fight card that includes 12 thrilling matches. 

Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree Jr. face off during the UFC Fight Night ceremonial weigh-ins 

While bettors are diving into all the action for what will be an exciting day, all eyes will be on the headliner — former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree Jr.

Hill comes into this fight after losing his last two in the Octagon by knockouts. His last two years have been riddled with misfortune and injuries. Rountree comes into the weekend after having lost his last fight to Alex Pereira. It was a fight to challenge for the UFC light heavyweight gold.

So which light heavyweight comes out on top on Saturday?

Let's check out the odds for the main event and for the undercards at BetMGM as of June 20.

UFC Fight Night (June 21)

Jamahal Hill: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
Khalil Rountree: -1110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Rafael Fiziev: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Ignacio Bahamondes: -135 (bet $10 to win $17.41 total)

Myktybek Orolbai: -155 (bet $10 to win $16.45 total)
Tofiq Musayev: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Curtis Blaydes: -250 (bet $10 to win $14 total)
Rizvan Kuniev: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Nazim Sadykhov: -450 (bet $10 to win $12.22 total)
Nikolas Motta: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Muhammad Naimov: -300 (bet $10 to win $13.33 total)
Bogdan Grad: +240 (bet $10 to win $34 total)

Tagir Ulanbekov: -450 (bet $10 to win $12.22 total)
Azat Maksum: +340 (bet $10 to win $44 total)

Ismail Naurdiev: +155 (bet $10 to win $25.50 total)
JunYong Park: -190 (bet $10 to win $15.26 total)

Daria Zheleznyakova: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)
Melissa Mullins: -250 (bet $10 to win $14 total)

Mohammed Usman: +135 (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
Hamdy Abdelwahab: -180 (bet $10 to win $15.56 total)

Seok Hyun Ko: +375 (bet $10 to win $47.50 total)
Oban Elliott: -500 (bet $10 to win $12 total)

Irina Alekseeva: -275 (bet $10 to win $13.64 total)
Klaudia Sygula: +225 (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

ADVERTISEMENT
share
Get more from Ultimate Fighting Championship Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2025 Gold Cup Image 2025 Gold Cup2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes