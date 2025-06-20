Ultimate Fighting Championship 2025 UFC Fight Night Odds: Khalil Rountree, Jamahal Hill Tied On Board Published Jun. 20, 2025 3:06 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

UFC Fight Night gets underway on Saturday, as the sport presents a fight card that includes 12 thrilling matches.

Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree Jr. face off during the UFC Fight Night ceremonial weigh-ins

While bettors are diving into all the action for what will be an exciting day, all eyes will be on the headliner — former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree Jr.

Hill comes into this fight after losing his last two in the Octagon by knockouts. His last two years have been riddled with misfortune and injuries. Rountree comes into the weekend after having lost his last fight to Alex Pereira. It was a fight to challenge for the UFC light heavyweight gold.

So which light heavyweight comes out on top on Saturday?

Let's check out the odds for the main event and for the undercards at BetMGM as of June 20.

UFC Fight Night (June 21)

Jamahal Hill: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Khalil Rountree: -1110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Rafael Fiziev: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Ignacio Bahamondes: -135 (bet $10 to win $17.41 total)

Myktybek Orolbai: -155 (bet $10 to win $16.45 total)

Tofiq Musayev: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Curtis Blaydes: -250 (bet $10 to win $14 total)

Rizvan Kuniev: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Nazim Sadykhov: -450 (bet $10 to win $12.22 total)

Nikolas Motta: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Muhammad Naimov: -300 (bet $10 to win $13.33 total)

Bogdan Grad: +240 (bet $10 to win $34 total)

Tagir Ulanbekov: -450 (bet $10 to win $12.22 total)

Azat Maksum: +340 (bet $10 to win $44 total)

Ismail Naurdiev: +155 (bet $10 to win $25.50 total)

JunYong Park: -190 (bet $10 to win $15.26 total)

Daria Zheleznyakova: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Melissa Mullins: -250 (bet $10 to win $14 total)

Mohammed Usman: +135 (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Hamdy Abdelwahab: -180 (bet $10 to win $15.56 total)

Seok Hyun Ko: +375 (bet $10 to win $47.50 total)

Oban Elliott: -500 (bet $10 to win $12 total)

Irina Alekseeva: -275 (bet $10 to win $13.64 total)

Klaudia Sygula: +225 (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

