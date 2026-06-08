World Cup Players Who'll Spin The Transfer Rumor Mill All Summer

The World Cup has always been the most efficient transfer market accelerant on the planet. Thirty-two days. Billions of eyeballs. Scouts and sporting directors with open notebooks.

What unfolds this summer determines how loud the phone rings during the transfer window in August across leagues such as the English Premier League, Spanish LaLiga and Italian Serie A. I recently called out four rising World Cup players who'll be big topics of the transfer conversation, but let's focus on some of five established players who already have the scouts circling like vultures.

Michael Olise | Forward | France

Current club: Bayern Munich (German Bundesliga)

Olise just completed his second season in Munich and his exceptional numbers made him the German Bundesliga's most feared winger. The unanswered question is whether he is a long-term Bayern player or a stepping stone signing waiting for a bigger stage. Real Madrid has monitored Olise's situation closely since Florentino Pérez's reelection as president, even prompting a stern rebuttal from Bayern counterpart Herbert Hainer.

A strong World Cup for France — and Olise has the tools to be their most dangerous attacking weapon — would turn into an official lavish bid. He's entering the tournament in amazing form, having scored a hat trick against Northern Ireland in a World Cup tune-up on June 8. He carries himself like a Galactico and Real Madrid wants to sign the best player available, regardless of whether it's a position of need.

Rafael Leão | Forward | Portugal

Current club: AC Milan (Italian Serie A)

Three years of transfer windows. Three years of the same storyline: the big clubs come, Milan holds firm, Leão signs an extension, nothing changes. That cycle ends this summer, one way or another, as Leão announced he's ready for a new chapter in his career. Inconsistency has defined his Milan career.

At his best, a Serie A MVP hoisting the Scudetto. In his usual manner, he sulked and shied away when the going got tough. Inexplicably, he got sent off during Portugal's World Cup send-off match against Chile for an on-pitch scuffle. Still, there might be a bargain to be had if Leão plays in a vertical system that suits his strengths.

Mohamed Salah | Forward | Egypt

Current club: Unattached

He's leaving Liverpool this summer after an astounding career in which he scored 257 goals for one of England's historic club – at age 33. The farewell tour never really felt like a farewell — it felt like a final argument. The destination is still unclear, and that's precisely why this World Cup matters.

Egypt reaching the knockout rounds gives every team a live audition before Salah commits. There's noise about a return to continental Europe, either La Liga or Serie A (his early-career performances at Roma earned him the move to Liverpool), where the slower pace of play could suit him as he enters the twilight of his career.

Santiago Gímenez | Forward | Mexico

Current club: AC Milan (Italian Serie A)

His 2025-26 Serie A season with Milan could best be described as catastrophic. Zero goals, zero assists. The first Serie A striker in history with zero goal involvements in a season despite over 10 starts. The Mexico youngster's underlying profile remains interesting for teams seeking a bargain deal — he's proved to be a clinical striker in the Champions League with Feyenoord and has poacher-like instincts with his movement inside the box.

This past season was marred by injuries and a manager in a since-sacked Massimiliano Allegri who never really believed in him. In the right setting, the 25-year-old Giménez can be a steal. This World Cup with Mexico could be his launchpad into a much better situation.

Julian Alvárez | Forward | Argentina

Current club: Atlético Madrid (Spanish La Liga)

He left Manchester City for Atlético because he wanted to be the main man rather than Erling Haaland's understudy. Atleti manager Diego Simeone handed him that responsibility and Álvarez delivered — 20 goals across all competitions in his debut season at the Metropolitano. Solid. Not mindblowing.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are already pushing hard for him, insofar that Madrid even released a statement acknowledging a failed €150 million bid on June 9. A World Cup where he leads Argentina's line without Lionel Messi carrying everything changes the conversation around his ceiling entirely. He's only 26 years old and the best seasons of his career should still be ahead of him.