Portugal's Rafael Leão Sent Off For Punching In World Cup Warmup Win Over Chile
Portugal forward Rafael Leão was sent off for punching an opponent during a 2-0 win over Chile in a World Cup warm-up on Saturday.
Leão got into a heated altercation with Chile defender Ivan Román after he felt he had been fouled by a different opponent. Leão was spotted throwing a punch and Román reacted angrily and both were shown straight red cards on the stroke of halftime.
Portugal's forward #17 Rafael Leao (L) takes the red card during the international friendly football match between Portugal and Chile at Estadio Nacional do Jamor in Oeiras, on June 6, 2026. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP via Getty Images)
Cristiano Ronaldo started the match but was taken off at halftime and his replacement, Gonçalo Guedes, scored the opening goal.
Bruno Fernandes doubled Portugal’s lead in the 75th and Lucas Cepeda netted for Chile in stoppage time.
Portugal is in Group K at the World Cup along with Colombia, Uzbekistan and Congo. Portugal opens against Congo on June 17 in Houston.
Ronaldo is set to make a record-tying sixth World Cup appearance.
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