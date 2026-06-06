FIFA Men's World Cup
Portugal's Rafael Leão Sent Off For Punching In World Cup Warmup Win Over Chile
FIFA Men's World Cup

Portugal's Rafael Leão Sent Off For Punching In World Cup Warmup Win Over Chile

Published Jun. 6, 2026 4:37 p.m. ET

Portugal forward Rafael Leão was sent off for punching an opponent during a 2-0 win over Chile in a World Cup warm-up on Saturday.

Leão got into a heated altercation with Chile defender Ivan Román after he felt he had been fouled by a different opponent. Leão was spotted throwing a punch and Román reacted angrily and both were shown straight red cards on the stroke of halftime.

Portugal's forward #17 Rafael Leao (L) takes the red card during the international friendly football match between Portugal and Chile at Estadio Nacional do Jamor in Oeiras, on June 6, 2026. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP via Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo started the match but was taken off at halftime and his replacement, Gonçalo Guedes, scored the opening goal.

Bruno Fernandes doubled Portugal’s lead in the 75th and Lucas Cepeda netted for Chile in stoppage time.

Portugal is in Group K at the World Cup along with Colombia, Uzbekistan and Congo. Portugal opens against Congo on June 17 in Houston.

Ronaldo is set to make a record-tying sixth World Cup appearance.

share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Top 100 Players In The 2026 FIFA World Cup, Ranked

Top 100 Players In The 2026 FIFA World Cup, Ranked

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosUSA vs Paraguay Watch USA vs Paraguay
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes