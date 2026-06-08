Michael Olise To Real Madrid? Bayern Munich Responds To Reported €150 Million Offer

Bayern Munich has issued a definitive hands-off warning to Real Madrid following reports that the Spanish giants are preparing a record-breaking move for Michael Olise. The Bundesliga champions have made it clear that their star winger is not for sale at any price, despite Florentino Perez's ambitious summer plans.

Bayern president laughs off Perez interest

The hierarchy at the Allianz Arena have grown tired of the mounting speculation linking Olise with a move to the Spanish capital. Reports had suggested that Real Madrid president Perez is ready to sanction a club-record €150 million bid to bring the French international to the Santiago Bernabeu as part of his Los Blancos presidential re-election campaign.

However, Bayern president Herbert Hainer has personally intervened to shut down the talk. Speaking during a visit to a supporters' group, Hainer was blunt about the situation involving the former Crystal Palace man. "Michael Olise is a Bayern player and has a long-term contract. We are not a selling club. If Florentino Perez wants to send us an offer – which hasn’t happened so far – he can save himself the trouble," Hainer told BILD.

Record bid not enough for Die Roten

The firm stance from Hainer echoes the sentiments of honorary president Uli Hoeness, who previously laughed off the idea of Olise leaving Germany. Even with the prospect of a massive windfall, the Bavarian giants maintain that their sporting ambitions far outweigh any financial gain they might receive from selling their prized asset to a European rival.

Hoeness was even more aggressive in his valuation and refusal to negotiate

Perez election victory fuels transfer fire

The firm stance from Hainer echoes the sentiments of honorary president Uli Hoeness, who previously laughed off the idea of Olise leaving Germany. Even with the prospect of a massive windfall, the Bavarian giants maintain that their sporting ambitions far outweigh any financial gain they might receive from selling their prized asset to a European rival.

Hoeness was even more aggressive in his valuation and refusal to negotiate when the rumours first surfaced. "Sell Michael Olise for €200 million? He won’t be sold. We play this game for our fans. We have 430,000 members, we have millions of fans all over the world, and it doesn’t help them much if we have €200 million in the bank but play worse football every Saturday because of it," Hoeness previously declared.

Michael Olise's status in Munich

The timing of these links is no coincidence, coming off the back of Perez securing his re-election as Real Madrid president. Perez has historically used blockbuster signings to celebrate election victories and mark the beginning of new board cycles. During his victory speech, Perez outlined his vision for the club's continued dominance until 2030.

"I’m still here. The members know me. I’m here to defend Real Madrid. We’re going to keep working so that Real Madrid continues to win titles," Perez told club members. While he did not mention Olise by name, the president has hinted at the arrival of elite talent to support the return of Jose Mourinho, who is expected to take the reins at the Bernabeu once again.