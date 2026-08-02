Jose Mourinho Talks Vinicius Junior's Real Madrid Future Amid Arsenal Links

Jose Mourinho has provided a definitive update on the future of Vinícius Júnior following Real Madrid's pre-season clash with Fiorentina. The Portuguese tactician addressed the squad situation as the Brazilian forward continues to be the subject of intense interest from the Premier League.

Arsenal ready to pounce on contract standoff

The Gunners have been closely monitoring Vinicius situation at the Bernabeu, where contract negotiations have hit a visible impasse. With the Brazilian international entering the final year of his current deal, which expires in 2027, the hierarchy at the Emirates Stadium believes there is a unique window of opportunity to strike a deal that would stun the footballing world.

The financial hurdles are significant, but the North London club appears undeterred by the potential costs involved in such a high-profile operation. Reports indicate that a willingness to shatter the club's traditional wage structure and utilize lucrative image rights agreements to satisfy the demands of a player widely considered to be one of the best in the world.

Mourinho addresses Vinicius return

Despite persistent rumors linking Vinicius with a sensational move to North London, Mouurinho expects his talismanic winger to report for duty in the Spanish capital imminently. With several key players still on an extended break following the World Cup, Mourinho admitted he is eager to get his full squad together as soon as possible.

"I’m concerned about not having everyone, and I would like to have three weeks of work with the others. It’s not possible," Mourinho said via the club's official website. "On Monday, Vini Jr, Brahim, and Bernardo will arrive. Little by little, until the boys who played in the World Cup semifinals and final arrive, with the final being only Cucurella."

Tactical analysis of the Fiorentina draw

Mourinho oversaw his first game since returning to Madrid dugout on Saturday, a 2-2 pre-season draw against Fiorentina at the Worthersee Stadium. Madrid raced into a two-goal lead through Endrick and academy product Alexis Ciria, though they were eventually pegged back by strikes from Roberto Piccoli and Moise Kean. Mourinho noted that his team displayed "three faces" during the encounter: fresh, tired, and super tired.

"I liked everything. It was a Madrid with three faces: fresh, tired, and super tired. The fresh team played very well, and the 2-1 scoreline was far too short," Mourinho noted. "The first half was of very high quality, and we could have been leading three or four to nil comfortably."

"In the second half, the game became more physical against a typically Italian team with great physicality. After that, we saw Moise Kean playing in the area against two 18-year-olds, who had a great game and are growing, but physically, they are not yet at the level to handle someone like Moise. The third face, which I also liked a lot, was the super tired face, but where the team knew how to be a team, control the game, and regain dominance."

Youth and new arrivals impress the manager

Beyond the established stars, the Fiorentina friendly served as a platform for new faces and academy talents to stake their claim. Denzel Dumfries and Endrick both earned praise for their fitness levels and commitment.

"Dumfries and Endrick trained for three days and played more than 70 minutes. It’s a fantastic effort that, to me, signifies a willingness to give their all," he explained. "Joan and Mario are two kids with a fantastic future who displayed tremendous class as long as the game didn’t get too physical. I loved seeing the quality of the youngsters."