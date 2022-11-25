FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup Now: Man of the Match for Senegal vs. Qatar
2 mins ago

Senegal bounced back from an opening loss to the Netherlands with a 3-1 win over Qatar Friday at Al Thamama Stadium. With three different players finding the back of the net, who was Senegal's Man of the Match? 

Former United States men's national team players Jimmy Conrad and Sacha Kljestan made their picks on "World Cup Now."

Kljestan: Édouard Mendy

When the game was at 1-0 and 2-0, he came up with two really big saves and that kept them in the game. In the World Cup, you need your goalie to make saves if you want to win the tournament, if you want to get far, if you want to make it out of the group stage — if you want to do anything, you have to come up with big saves and those were two very big saves.

Conrad: Boulaye Dia

What a goal. It was very opportunistic but that’s part of being a top goal-scorer and to be up top. You’ve got to take advantage of opportunities that come your way. He was there, he sniffed it out and that ultimately gave Senegal the confidence it needed to make it happen.

