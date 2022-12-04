FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup Now: Kylian Mbappé is magical again in France's win vs. Poland 43 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

France looked the part of defending FIFA World Cup champion on Sunday, defeating Poland 3-1 in the round of 16 to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup .

Olivier Giroud scored late in the first half, which also gave him the record for the most goals scored by a French player in international play.

In the second half, it was Kylian Mbappé's turn. The 23-year-old striker continued his impressive 2022 World Cup by scoring two jaw-dropping goals that put away any doubt of France winning.

France dominated for much of the match as Poland was only able to get three of its 12 shots on target. France didn't concede a goal until the final play of the match, which came off a penalty kick due to a handball in the box.

Jimmy Conrad, Sacha Kljestan, DaMarcus Beasley and Warren Barton discussed France's dominant victory and the brilliance of Mbappé on "World Cup Now."

Beasley: France looked comfortable

Outside of that one chance we saw with Poland, I think it was a comfortable win for France. At times, they got out of the second gear, but I don't think they needed it today as much as they'll need it in the next rounds. Mbappé showed why he's the best player in the world. [Antoine] Griezmann showed why he's so valuable to this French team – and it showed that when Poland had the ball. When Poland had a little bit of an attacking prowess, they can sit in the low block and get out on the break. They want you to do that. They don't have possession just to have possession. They want to be able to relax, chill, and get out on the low block and work out from there.

Kljestan: Mbappé is the Man of the Match

It's Mbappé, there's no question. He now has five goals and two assists in this World Cup. He looks like the Golden Ball winner so far. Of course, he needs to keep leading this team further but today, two goals and an assist – seems pretty easy to me.

Conrad: Griezmann deserves shine too

Me and Beasley were talking during the game, how many tackles did that guy get at the top of the box? His desire to make these types of plays is probably the Griezmann that his club team, Atletico Madrid, would like to see week-in and week-out. But he really comes alive for his manager, Didier Deschamps, who has now played him in 71 straight games. The trust there between those two, the player and manager, is pretty strong.

