FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup Now: Where does Brazil stand after Cameroon loss? 22 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Cameroon took down Brazil, 1-0, in the closing moments of Friday's Group G match. However, Brazil will still advance to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup , while Cameroon heads home.

On the latest "World Cup Now," Cobi Jones and DaMarcus Beasley discussed Brazil's standing after the loss on Friday.

Cameroon vs. Brazil Highlights

Cobi Jones on Brazil losing: Congratulations to Cameroon on actually setting a record there [for the] first time an African nation has beaten Brazil. But when it comes down to it, Brazil [was] playing their second team, let's be honest about that. [Brazil is] still the strongest team in the group and looking strong on the other side. I'll give a reality check to everyone: This match did not matter for Brazil. This was just an extra game, and it was more "let's rest our guys and give 'em a break and give the other guys some time to get a feel for the World Cup experience and what it will take and understand the level of the World Cup."

DaMarcus Beasley on if loss to Cameroon is a wake-up call for Brazil: They'll be a bit disappointed, but it's a bigger picture than just losing to Cameroon. Obviously, they know they have bigger fish to fry going on to the next round, playing against South Korea. I think that this was always going to be a tough game for Brazil. Any time you change eight or nine players in one setting, it's going to be a struggle for any team. [It] doesn't matter how good players are because they haven't played together on a consistent basis. I think this was a fair result. I think Cameroon deserved it. Yes, Brazil had chances. Could they have scored? Of course, but you have to commend Cameroon and how they defended. I said in the beginning that Cameroon has conceded in nine straight World Cup matches, and finally they did not. And this is a testament to their commitment to defending and defending as a team.

Check out the full schedule for the World Cup and how to watch each match live here .

Read more from the World Cup :

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more