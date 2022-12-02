World Cup Now: Where does Brazil stand after Cameroon loss?
Cameroon took down Brazil, 1-0, in the closing moments of Friday's Group G match. However, Brazil will still advance to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, while Cameroon heads home.
On the latest "World Cup Now," Cobi Jones and DaMarcus Beasley discussed Brazil's standing after the loss on Friday.
Cobi Jones on Brazil losing: Congratulations to Cameroon on actually setting a record there [for the] first time an African nation has beaten Brazil. But when it comes down to it, Brazil [was] playing their second team, let's be honest about that. [Brazil is] still the strongest team in the group and looking strong on the other side. I'll give a reality check to everyone: This match did not matter for Brazil. This was just an extra game, and it was more "let's rest our guys and give 'em a break and give the other guys some time to get a feel for the World Cup experience and what it will take and understand the level of the World Cup."
DaMarcus Beasley on if loss to Cameroon is a wake-up call for Brazil: They'll be a bit disappointed, but it's a bigger picture than just losing to Cameroon. Obviously, they know they have bigger fish to fry going on to the next round, playing against South Korea. I think that this was always going to be a tough game for Brazil. Any time you change eight or nine players in one setting, it's going to be a struggle for any team. [It] doesn't matter how good players are because they haven't played together on a consistent basis. I think this was a fair result. I think Cameroon deserved it. Yes, Brazil had chances. Could they have scored? Of course, but you have to commend Cameroon and how they defended. I said in the beginning that Cameroon has conceded in nine straight World Cup matches, and finally they did not. And this is a testament to their commitment to defending and defending as a team.
Check out the full schedule for the World Cup and how to watch each match live here.
Read more from the World Cup:
- Gregg Berhalter on Christian Pulisic playing Saturday: ‘Looks pretty good’
- USMNT team fans should believe — because this team certainly does
- Christian Pulisic once again shouldering the load for young U.S. team
- ‘More to come’: U.S. projecting confidence heading into Netherlands match
- World Cup 2022 odds: Lines for remaining teams to win in Qatar
- Christian Pulisic injury update: Doing ‘everything in my power’ to play Saturday
- Why USMNT captain Tyler Adams is the ideal leader for Gregg Berhalter's team
- USA's Tim Weah talks World Cup goal, beating Iran: ‘Moment of my life’
- World Cup Power Rankings: USA cracks top 10, Brazil is No. 1
- Scouting USMNT's next World Cup foe: Are Dutch vulnerable?
- USMNT finding its identity as contender at just right time
- World Cup Group Scenarios: What does each team need to advance?
- Stu Holden's top 50 players at the World Cup
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- Week 13 NFL preview: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
- Why Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon is one of Bill Belichick’s best-ever signings
- College football bowl projections: Ohio State or Penn State to the Rose Bowl?
- Justin Verlander is 39. Which team will pay up for the free-agent ace?
- NBA stock watch: Anteteokounmpo, Curry cannot be stopped