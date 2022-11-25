FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup Now: 3 takeaways from Netherlands, Ecuador 1-1 draw just in share facebook twitter reddit link

Netherlands and Ecuador played to a 1-1 draw on Friday in a 2022 FIFA World Cup Group A clash.

Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo opened the scoring with the fastest goal of the tournament thus far, taking just five minutes and four seconds.

Ecuador thought they had tied the game just ahead of halftime, but Pervis Estupiñán 's goal was overturned when VAR ruled offsides.

Ecuador did manage to tie the game when Enner Valencia added a goal at the '49 minute mark.

The result leaves Netherlands and Ecuador tied atop Group A with four points. Senegal is one point behind in third, while host Qatar was the first team to be eliminated from the tournament.

What does this 1-1 draw mean for both squads? FOX Sports soccer analysts Warren Barton, Jimmy Conrad and Sacha Kljestan break it all down on "World Cup Now."

Barton: Really impressed with Ecuador

They played well in their first game, but Qatar didn't really give them a lot of danger. Now, against a good team, I thought they were excellent. They are a really dangerous team going forward. Valencia at the moment is the top goalscorer. They look confident, and they look like they've got a bit of swagger. That's going to be a really good game against Senegal as well.

Ecuador's Enner Valencia scores his third goal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Ecuador's Enner Valencia scored his third goal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup against the Netherlands.

Kljestan: Both teams will be happy with the result

Both teams go into the final group game knowing they just need a draw. Netherlands plays Qatar, and we expect them to get three points, but we know they only need one to make it to the next stage. And for Ecuador, it's the same. They play Senegal, and we know Senegal has to come and beat them. It's going to be a great game, but they also just need a draw to move on. After two games in the group, both teams should be happy.

Conrad: Ecuador has some belief

They have a little something. They have a little bit of belief. They are finishing their chances when they get the opportunity. If you can go toe-to-toe with this Dutch team, that really proves that they've got the goods.

