The World Cup Is The Ultimate Cultural Melting Pot — And It's Beautiful

Seventy-two matches down, just 32 remaining, and something I've never quite seen before is happening. The 2026 World Cup is a true melting pot of fans, cultures and soccer adoration combined for an unforgettable group stage, and we're not even close to done yet.

Whether as a player for Colombia's national team or as a broadcaster, I thought I'd seen it all. Copa América, the London Olympics, World Cups. But this tournament is special.

Yes, we've had some phenomenal action on the pitch. Unbelievable goals, gravity-defying saves, awesome underdog victories and superstars like Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé on fire with an all-time Golden Boot race. The football gods are showering us.

But with the unique format of this World Cup — 48 teams, 16 cities, three countries — what's happening off the pitch is just as cool.

I've been all over the U.S. covering it: Los Angeles, Dallas, New York/New Jersey, Seattle, Kansas City, my home in Miami. The energy in the stadiums is unmatched, and the vibes are amazing. No wonder so many fans are going viral.

Take the USA. Los Angeles Stadium was electric for the Americans' opening win over Paraguay. After beating Australia in Seattle, Mauricio Pochettino chanted and cheered with the crowd, comparing American fans to Argentina's base. Everyone singing "Take Me Home, Country Roads" was like the fans were part of the team.

It was incredible to see what felt like the whole country rally around the team. No doubt that'll help grow the American game even more than we thought hosting a World Cup would.

(Photo by Hakan Akgun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The 47 other fan bases have shined, too.

Just look at Kansas and Missouri, where Argentina, the Netherlands, Algeria and England are based for the tournament. Netherlands supporters showed up big time with a massive Oranje Fanwalk in downtown Kansas City, Kansas, while La Albiceleste fans morphed Kansas City, Missouri, into the Buenos Aires of the Midwest.

Japan fans led drum-driven chants at Dallas Stadium, and their iconic post-match tradition of cleaning up stadiums is the definition of class.

Norway supporters are rowing everywhere, from up escalators to down New York subway aisles. Moroccan fans made up for smaller numbers with dazzling passion. Even Türkiye fans were LOUD loud when their team beat the U.S., despite no chance of advancing to the knockouts.

And I can't tell you the number of times I wished I was at a bar with all the Tartan Army as it took over Boston and Miami.

I was in Miami for Scotland-Brazil, and although there were many more Brazil fans in attendance, you never would have known with the Tartan Army's spirit. During the Scottish national anthem, an older man basked in the moment, arms outstretched. Families of Brazil and Scotland fans hugged after the anthems, as if to say, "We're just so happy to be here."

At that match, Scottish bagpipes merged with Brazilian samba, and whatever that remix was, I need it in my life. That was so freaking cool. True cultural fusion.

The blend of cultures is so heartwarming, and maybe that's exactly what people need right now. Saturday night in Miami was particularly personal for me at the Colombia-Portugal match. Unsurprisingly, the stadium was packed with Colombia fans. Incredible. I teared up during the national anthem.

Finally, finally, finally, I saw my team play in person and at a tournament that's the perfect depiction of how beautiful a melting pot this country has, it all came together for me in a full-circle moment.

When I was a player, I'd often hear about cool fan moments. Sometimes, see them on TV or in real life in the stands. But we didn't know much about the interactions outside of games. Social media changed that. We're more connected now, we have more avenues to share our experiences, and people can't get enough.

You could talk numbers, talk goals, make predictions and speculate over the eventual winner.

But this tournament is bridging people from all walks of life together, showing the value of community and connection. All the joy and excitement comes down to the people, and that's the beauty of our game.

Scattered across North America, World Cup fans are celebrating, uniting and sharing their love for the game and national pride and traditions with each other. Just when I thought our game couldn't get any more beautiful, it did.