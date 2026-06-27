World Cup Group-Stage Superlatives: USA's Best Moments, Top Players, Key Questions

It was a group stage to remember for the United States men's national team.

For the first time since 2010, the U.S. won its group at the men's FIFA World Cup, and it won multiple matches at the tournament for the first time since 2002. There is still plenty of work to be done, as the U.S. looks for its first win in the knockout stage in 24 years. But this is a moment in American soccer history worth reflecting on.

Here are the best moments and players from the United States' group stage, plus a look-ahead to what's next for the Stars and Stripes:

OUR 7 FAVORITE USA WORLD CUP MOMENTS SO FAR

1. Folarin Balogun’s Top-Corner Golazo

McIntyre: Balogun had already created the Americans' first goal of the World Cup, an own goal that deflected in of a Paraguayan defender. He'd already scored one of his own to make it 2-0 for the home team.

But it wasn't until deep into first-half stoppage that "Balo" both sealed the USA's win and Man of the Match honors for himself. He did it with aplomb, dancing around a would-be tackle and picking out the top left corner of the visitors' goal to give the Stars and Stripes an insurmountable 3-0 lead. It also served as a statement to the other 47 teams in the tournament: the U.S. means business.

2. Freeman’s Breakout Header

(Photo by MB Media/Getty Images)

McIntyre: The U.S. was leading the Socceroos, thanks to a second own goal in as many games when Freeman, the 21-year-old son of Super Bowl winner and Green Bay Packers legend Antonio, pounced on an airborne ball and nodded in past the outstretched Aussie keeper into the net. Initially, the goal was ruled offside. But the longer the VAR check took, the more the anticipation grew among the home fans in Seattle.

By the time the ref took to the mic to explain his decision, it was apparent what it would be. The goal stood, the stadium shuddered, and Freeman took off on a 70-yard sprint, with all 25 of his teammates following. At that point, it was also clear that the U.S. was about to win back-to-back World Cup games for the first time in 96 years.

Litman: Goal celebrations have been special for this team. The squad chasing and then enveloping Alex Freeman after his header against Australia, then the team jumping and shouting after Auston Trusty scored against Türkiye, shows how tight-knit the group is. The players genuinely want to celebrate each other’s success.

3. ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’

McIntyre: The almost 70,000 in attendance didn't need much coaxing. The atmosphere had been electric all game; it had morphed into a full-on street party by the time the final whistle echoed. Then the sweet sounds of John Denver's iconic ballad came echoing though the PA, and neither the U.S. players nor fans missed a beat. Suddenly, it felt like all of Seattle was singing along spontaneously. The magical moment has since become a touchstone, and the classic tune is the soundtrack to this World Cup for the co-hosts.

Litman: I also have to go with the team walking around the field together after a 2-0 win over Australia singing the John Denver classic along with thousands of U.S. fans at Seattle Stadium. It was an incredibly special moment for the team and a passionate fan base longing to rally behind a winner.

4. Scoring Early

Litman: The U.S. has scored goals within the first 11 minutes of all three games thus far. Granted, the opening goal in each of the first two games were own goals, but they were forced by the Americans' pressure. Continuing that pace will be key to setting the tone in the knockout stages.

5. Pochettino's Projects Pay Off

(Photo by Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images)

Sciaretta: Pochettino was hired on a short-term basis for the USMNT with a job scheduled to run for less than two years. Despite the nature of his hire, he was able to identify players who were way outside the player pool he inherited and who he believed could fit well into his plans.

Sebastian Berhalter, Alex Freeman and Matt Freese are three who played in the group stage of this World Cup and who have only played for the USMNT under Pochettino. What has been the result of these three players? Two goals, two assists and a clean sheet. It’s not just Pochettino’s team culture or tactics which have paid off. It has also been his player identification.

6. Ream Defying Age

(Photo by Al Sermeno/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

Sciaretta: Let’s face it. Until June, Ream hadn’t had a good 2026 for Charlotte or the U.S. national team. Many, including myself, believed he had lost his battle with Father Time at the worst possible moment. But in the first two games, he was very good. Ream is one of those rare examples of players who don’t truly peak until well after the age of 30. Whether he can hang on another few weeks is another question.

7. McKennie Shows Up

(Photo by Jane Gershovich/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

Sciaretta: Weston McKennie is very much a bellwether for the U.S. national team. When he plays well, the team plays well. When he does not, the team typically struggles. In 2024 and the first half of 2025, McKennie had a very tough run, which coincided with the team getting grouped at the 2024 Copa América and falling to fourth at the 2025 Nations League finals with losses to Panama and Canada. At this World Cup, McKennie has been excellent, and his form has been a significant reason why the team won its World Cup group.

5 STANDOUT GROUP STAGE PLAYERS

McIntyre: Named Man of the Match in his first two career World Cup games, Balogun was also leading the competition's Golden Boot race five games into the event. He's since been overtaken by some of soccer's biggest names, and he sat out the Americans' final group match to avoid yellow card jeopardy. But if how he performed in the first round is any indicator, he'll spearhead the USA's attack in the knockout stage.

Sciaretta: There was a debate about whether Balogun or Ricardo Pepi should be the starting striker as both players were coming off strong seasons. But Balogun clearly looks like the right choice.

McIntyre: Uncapped just over a year ago, Freeman is emerging as a legitimate star in real time at this World Cup. His coach went even further, saying that the right-sided defender has the potential to become one of the best at his position in the global game.

Litman: The youngest player on the roster, but one of the most impressive. Freeman, 21, has had a wild 16 months from earning his first-ever MLS start in March 2025 to his national team debut three months later to scoring a goal in the World Cup last week. It’s been a whirlwind, but he’s been taking it all in stride. Freeman’s teammates love him — that was evident in the way they celebrated his goal vs. Australia — and he’ll play a major role for this program for years to come.

Sciaretta: The versatile defender has been very good at passing out of the back and getting many of the team’s possessions into dangerous positions. But tactically, he is so important to how the team plays. He can shift from a central defender in a three-man backline to a right back who can get forward. He gives the team a lot of options.

McIntyre: The all-action midfielder led the entire USA roster in playing time during the group stage, logging all but the final six minutes of Thursday's 3-2 loss to Türkiye. It's probably not a coincidence that the visitors' winning goal came after McKennie, who wore the captain's armband in that match, had been subbed out.

Sciaretta: He has immense quality and is often a bit of a wild card for the U.S. team. But he has been a big ingredient to the team playing well.

Litman: What a story. He was part of the friends and family unit at the last World Cup while his dad coached the team. Now, he’s part of his first World Cup roster, and not only that, but he also started against Türkiye, hitting the trifecta with an assist, a goal and a yellow card. Mauricio Pochettino clearly rates him, as he’s played in every game so far.

Litman: The most creative player the U.S. team has. Watching Dest play is mesmerizing, like there’s a magnet connecting his foot to the ball. He played right back at the last World Cup, but his move higher up to winger has been significant. He’s a skilled dribbler, takes defenders one-on-one, combines in tight spaces and creates chances. He also has a powerful shot and has come close to scoring a few times.

3 BURNING QUESTIONS

1. Bosnia And Herzegovina Await Which USA Version?

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Sciaretta: The U.S. has only won one World Cup knockout in its history, and that was 24 years ago in the middle of the night against Mexico, a CONCACAF team it had beaten many times before. Winning a knockout on home soil against a European team in front of a massive television audience would be groundbreaking and an important chapter in team history.

Litman: Which U.S. team will we see? The one that galvanized a fan base in the first two matches, or the one that lacked cohesion against Türkiye? Granted, Mauricio Pochettino will roll with his first team lineup and the squad will be excited to play in the knockout stage, no doubt. But the group’s mentality and response after the loss will be something to watch.

McIntyre: Can Mauricio Pochettino finally beat a European opponent? He’s faced six since becoming U.S. coach in 2024 — and lost every single time.

2. When Will Christian Pulisic Explode?

(Photo by Sebastian Frej/Getty Images)

Doug: The USA’s best player has looked as sharp as ever in limited minutes, including helping set up two goals in one half of action against Paraguay. He hasn’t scored himself yet, though — I expect that will change vs. the Bosnians.

Litman: He obviously ended his scoring drought in the pre-tournament tune-up vs. Senegal and played a role in the Americans’ first two goals vs. Paraguay. But he’s missed time with that calf injury and hasn’t scored one of his own yet. We talk so much about how this home World Cup will shape his legacy. Now that he’s back in the fold, scoring goals and being the star of the team is a major part of that.

3. Will Freese Have His Big Moment?

(Photo by Al Sermeno/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

Sciaretta: Freese made no saves against Paraguay. He made two against Australia, and they were of moderate quality. If the U.S. team is going to make a run, he is going to have to make some big saves. He hasn’t had the opportunity yet, but it is coming — possibly against Bosnia and Herzegovina.