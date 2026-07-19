2030 World Cup Odds: Spain Favored To Repeat

After 104 matches, the 2026 FIFA World Cup has officially come to an end, with Spain topping Argentina 1-0 in extra time in the championship match.

The victory gave Spain its second-ever World Cup title, and also extended La Roja's unbeaten run to 38 consecutive matches (28 wins, 10 draws), the longest known unbeaten streak by any men’s national team in history.

Now we set our sights on four years from now.

Let's take a look at the opening odds to win the 2030 FIFA World Cup at DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 19.

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To Win 2030 World Cup

Spain: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

France: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

England: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Portugal: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Germany: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Brazil: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Argentina: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Netherlands: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Norway: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Belgium: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Italy: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Colombia: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Morocco: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Switzerland: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Uruguay: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Poland: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Denmark: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Croatia: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

USA: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Here's what to know about this oddsboard:

The Favorite: Spain opened the 2026 World Cup as one of the two pre-tournament favorites, and now, it has opened as the favorite to lift the trophy again in 2030. The outlook is especially promising with a young core expected to remain together, led by Lamine Yamal, who will be just 23 years old at the next World Cup. In addition, Pau Cubarsí will remain in the fold, after winning the Young Player of the Tournament award this go-round.

The USA: On home soil this summer, the U.S. won its first World Cup knockout match since 2002, captivating the nation with one of the program’s most memorable tournament runs. Unfortunately, after winning three World Cup matches for the first time in history, the Stars and Stripes fell to Belgium 4-1 in the Round of 16. The Americans opened up at +8000 to win the 2030 World Cup.