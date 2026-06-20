Super Bowl Champ Antonio Freeman Sees Something 'Far Bigger' With Son Alex At World Cup

SEATTLE STADIUM — What could it possibly feel like for a Super Bowl champion to watch his son score a goal in a World Cup?

"Oh, it was amazing," Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame wide receiver Antonio Freeman proudly told me by phone on Father’s Day. "I think the fact that he had a head-to-head [collision] three minutes prior and then had the audacity and the nerve to go back and hit it with his head, as a parent, I’m concerned like, ‘Didn’t he just get hit in the head?’ But I’m just jumping around in excitement, and it was amazing."

"I can see those box jumps that he was doing paid off because he jumped high in the air," Antonio added, "let the ball go through, and then he had to circle around and find the ball like a punt returner would do. He found the football, he attacked it, and he hit it with his head. Man, just a phenomenal, phenomenal play."

In the 43rd minute of the U.S. men’s national team’s convincing 2-0 win over Australia on Friday in Seattle, Alex Freeman found space in the box and turned a deflected shot by Sergiño Dest into the Americans' second goal. It was initially ruled offside before VAR determined that it stood.

"For me, it was like, ‘Yes!’" Antonio said, reenacting how he emphatically cheered for his son in the moment. "It was everything. It was just an emotional wave for the rest of the night."

The entire U.S. team burst into celebration once the goal was confirmed and chased Alex to the opposite side of the field in pure jubilation.

"The VAR took a really long time, and I was anxious to see whether it was a goal or not," Alex told reporters later. "And then when it was, I looked back and saw my teammates running at me, and I was like, ‘Oh lord, I have to run.’"

Alex Freeman goal stands as VAR overturns initial offside call vs. Australia | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Antonio loved witnessing everything unfold.

"Just the respect and appreciation from the older guys when he scored that goal, watching them all have a kids moment where you know your friends are gonna chase you, and you’re like, no, I’m going to run from them, but I’m not going to try to outrun them," Antonio said, his voice brimming with happiness.

"It looked like they were all just running together on one accord. And I know how hard it is sometimes being the youngest guy on the team to kind of find your way and find your niche. But he’s just Alex, and he’s figured that out — and man, it was just amazing."

(Photo by MB Media/Getty Images)

At 21 years old, Alex is the youngest player on this World Cup roster. And his emergence has been meteoric over the last year and a half.

He made his first professional start for MLS club Orlando City on March 1, 2025, and earned his senior national team debut just three months later, on June 7. He then started all six matches for the U.S. at the Gold Cup, becoming the youngest player in program history to make six consecutive starts in a single tournament.

His rapid ascent continued in October when he was named MLS Young Player of the Year. A month later, he scored twice in a friendly against Uruguay. In January, he transferred to Villarreal CF in La Liga, and in May, he earned a spot on his first World Cup roster.

The young defender has started both World Cup matches and his speed, versatility and composure on the ball have benefited the squad. He had an assist in the Americans’ tournament opener against Paraguay and followed it up by scoring against Australia, making that three international goals on his glowing resume.

Alex said celebrating with his team "made me very emotional."

"It’s hard for me to take it all in," Alex told reporters after the game. "But it’s good to go through these challenges at such a fast pace at a young age. And I feel like, for me, it’s just going to make me an even better player to be able to kind of adjust to the different atmospheres and be able to kind of adjust to the different circumstances and now that I’m here, how can I give 100% and do it for my country and how can I make everyone proud?"

(Photo by Jared C. Tilton - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Antonio also scored in Seattle once upon a time.

Nearly 30 years ago, on Sept. 29, 1996, he caught two touchdown passes in the Packers' 31-10 win over the Seahawks at the Kingdome. Green Bay would go onto win the Super Bowl that season. Alex wasn’t born yet.

"I think that’s one-of-one," Antonio told me. "I don’t know any father-son duo that probably has that, so it’s something very special and unique. Only Packer fans were rooting for me. He really got to have his moment where everybody was rooting for Alex Freeman and the U.S. team. It didn’t matter if you were a Seahawks fan, a Packers fan, a Steelers fan. You were an Alex Freeman fan, and I think that, when you look at it, it’s far bigger."

Alex had no idea his dad had found the end zone in the same city.

"I think for me, that’s a full-circle family moment," Alex said, beaming. "Just shows how great the family tree is. He can be great, and I can be great in my own way as well. That just shows you how amazing it is to have a dad who’s successful and that can mentor me to be able to be ready for moments like these."

Antonio appreciates the credit, but is quick to note his son was raised by a village that includes coaches, teachers, family and friends. Antonio won Super Bowl XXXI with the Packers and is a former Pro-Bowler, but always tells his son that this is his story and "I’m just here if you need me."

"He’s just being modest," said Antonio, who was sitting on Alex’s couch at his home in Spain when he found out he’d made the World Cup roster. "He put the work in, he chose his path, he dedicated himself and worked when other kids were at Fourth of July parties and hanging out. He was with the trainers trying to get better."

"This is his journey," Antonio continued. "I’m his fan."

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Alex chose soccer over football when he was little, and has always been "super competitive," Antonio said.

"You could be going from the car to the front door and there’s a race that you didn't even know about and all you hear is Alex say, ‘I won! I won!’" Antonio said, laughing. "I knew whatever he would do, he’d give it 100% and be great. But to be honest, all of this happened in a year and a half. I’d be lying if I said I saw this coming all along."

Alex’s teammates are effusive when they speak about him. Christian Pulisic described him as "a beast" last week. After the Australia game, Folarin Balogun called him a "humble kid, very down-to-Earth, and I think as long as he continues to develop, and he’s able to show he’s doing it on the biggest stage, I think he’s gonna have a bright future."

Their manager wholeheartedly agrees, and took it a step further.

"It’s difficult to explain the evolution of him," Mauricio Pochettino said with a chuckle during his press conference after Friday’s game. "He [is such a] humble guy, he has an amazing profile, he wants to learn, he always listens, he’s a player that you really enjoy being with him. Not only coaching, but just being with him. He’s a lovely guy and an amazing player. For me, he has the potential to be one of the best players in his position in the world."

Comments like those make Antonio emotional.

"Cried my eyes out," Antonio exclaimed. "In the world? Are you kidding me? I could have been the best receiver for Green Bay. I would never be considered one of the best in the world. I always had Jerry Rice and then came Randy Moss and a host of other guys. To come from a coach like that who is so accomplished and has seen so much soccer in his life to make such a statement, man, it just brought tears to my eyes. This kid is all in. He loves soccer, he loves his job, and man, that was just next level."

Antonio paused before continuing, soaking it all in — in real time.

"When you say, ‘He’s a Pro Bowler,’ OK, he’s one of the best in the NFL," Antonio said. "When you have somebody say one of the best in the world, like, we’re not even talking about the U.S., we are talking about international soccer and [Pochettino has] seen a lot of soccer. For me, it’s a huge statement."

The Americans have Sunday off to take time for themselves, disconnect, and spend time with family before gearing up to face Türkiye in their final group stage match on Thursday in Los Angeles. After consecutive wins, the squad has already won Group D and clinched a spot in the round of 32 in Santa Clara on July 1 against a yet-to-be-determined opponent.

Being that their rest day occurred on Father’s Day, Antonio said the plan was to spend time with Alex. But he also knows what it’s like to prepare for high-pressure games and doesn’t want to take up all of his son’s time.

"Listen, every day is Father’s Day for me," Antonio said. "Let me get this clear: I don’t need one day. I get it every day."