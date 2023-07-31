FIFA Women's World Cup
World Cup 2023 top plays: Spain faces tough test vs. Japan
World Cup 2023 top plays: Spain faces tough test vs. Japan

Updated Jul. 31, 2023 2:56 a.m. ET

Spain will finish off its Group Stage matches in its 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup campaign with a match against Japan at Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington on Monday (coverage starts at 2 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

Spain is the No. 6 ranked team in the world, according to FIFA, while Japan sits just outside the top 10 and is ranked No. 11. Both teams have already advanced to the Knockout Round having each won their first two matches.

Follow our live coverage below!

Spain vs. Japan

PREGAME

Who will win Group C?

The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on Twitter ahead of kickoff.

Setting the stage

Japan fans are HYPED

Are you ready?!?

Spain's starting lineup is here

Japan's starting XI

Check out the full schedule for the Women's World Cup and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.

