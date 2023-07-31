World Cup 2023 top plays: Spain faces tough test vs. Japan
Spain will finish off its Group Stage matches in its 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup campaign with a match against Japan at Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington on Monday (coverage starts at 2 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).
Spain is the No. 6 ranked team in the world, according to FIFA, while Japan sits just outside the top 10 and is ranked No. 11. Both teams have already advanced to the Knockout Round having each won their first two matches.
Follow our live coverage below!
PREGAME
Who will win Group C?
The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on Twitter ahead of kickoff.
Setting the stage
Japan fans are HYPED
Are you ready?!?
Spain's starting lineup is here
Japan's starting XI
