World Cup 2022 top plays: Portugal vs. Ghana
World Cup 2022 top plays: Portugal vs. Ghana

12 mins ago

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Thursday with Portugal-Ghana in full swing at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from start to finish on FOX!

Earlier, Switzerland earned three points in Group G after taking care of business against Cameroon, winning 1-0 to open the day, while Uruguay and South Korea battled to a scoreless draw in the day's second match. Both squads grabbed one point in Group H for their efforts.

You can watch this game and every match of the tournament on the FOX Sports family of networks — the tournament's official English-language broadcast partner in the U.S. — and the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com.

Here are the top plays.

Portugal vs. Ghana

Setting the stage

Group H took center stage once again Thursday, and all eyes were on Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. With a win, it would be Portugal's first opening match World Cup victory since 2006.

Cristiano Ronaldo looks to bring World Cup title to Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo looks to bring World Cup title to Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo sits down with Tom Rinaldi and shared who he plans to cement his legacy by bringing a 2022 FIFA World Cup title to Portugal.

Making history

Ronaldo tied the men’s record for playing in five different FIFA World Cup tournaments with today's start.

Cristiano Ronaldo tears up during Portugal's National Anthem

Cristiano Ronaldo tears up during Portugal's National Anthem
Cristiano Ronaldo teared up during Portugal's National Anthem before their match against Ghana in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Fans show up

The 37-year-old sent shock waves through the sports world this week when news broke that he had left his club, Manchester United, by mutual consent, and that he had been suspended and fined by the Football Association for two matches with whatever club he lands with next. Ronaldo skipped his media duties as national team captain and was replaced by teammate Bruno Fernandes at the squad’s official FIFA news conference ahead of Thursday's clash, but fans still poured in to support the star.

Stay tuned for updates!

Read more from the World Cup:

Check out the full schedule for the World Cup and how to watch each match live here.

