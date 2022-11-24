World Cup 2022 top plays: Portugal vs. Ghana
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Thursday with Portugal-Ghana in full swing at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from start to finish on FOX!
Earlier, Switzerland earned three points in Group G after taking care of business against Cameroon, winning 1-0 to open the day, while Uruguay and South Korea battled to a scoreless draw in the day's second match. Both squads grabbed one point in Group H for their efforts.
Setting the stage
Group H took center stage once again Thursday, and all eyes were on Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. With a win, it would be Portugal's first opening match World Cup victory since 2006.
Making history
Ronaldo tied the men’s record for playing in five different FIFA World Cup tournaments with today's start.
Fans show up
The 37-year-old sent shock waves through the sports world this week when news broke that he had left his club, Manchester United, by mutual consent, and that he had been suspended and fined by the Football Association for two matches with whatever club he lands with next. Ronaldo skipped his media duties as national team captain and was replaced by teammate Bruno Fernandes at the squad’s official FIFA news conference ahead of Thursday's clash, but fans still poured in to support the star.
