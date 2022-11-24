FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 top plays: Uruguay-South Korea in scoreless battle 12 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Thursday with Uruguay-South Korea in full swing on FS1, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from start to finish!

Earlier Thursday, Switzerland handled Cameroon to win 1-0.

Here are the top plays from Thursday's group stage action.

Uruguay vs. South Korea

22': Uruguay unable to capitalize

Uruguay was able to create some traffic in the box, with two opportunities for shots off a cross. Both weren't able to connect though with Darwin Nunez whiffing on the receiving end of a pass and Suarez unable to get to the ball first for the other.

34': South Korea gets its chance, but also failed to capitalize

Several careful and precise passes set up an opportunity for Hwang Ui-Jo to score for the middle of the box. But the forward's shot sailed over the net to keep the game scoreless.

43': Uruguay close again!

Diego Godin's header off the corner kick hit off the left post and remained in play, leaving the game scoreless going into halftime.

56': Double whammy for Son leads to yellow card

The South Korean star was on the wrong end of a challenge from Uruguay's Martín Cáceres, getting his foot and hand hit by the defender's cleat. Cáceres received a yellow card.

67': Keep your head in the game, coach!

Uruguay coach Diego Alonso got a ball to the face during a battle for possession along the sideline.

PREGAME SCENE

The stars are in the building

Uruguay's Luis Suarez begins his fourth World Cup appearance on Thursday while South Korea's Son Heung-min is set to play in his third.

Previewing the match

Ian Darke and Landon Donovan discuss whether Son's play will be affected by the mask or not among other topics entering Thursday's game.

