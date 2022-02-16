FIFA Men's World Cup World Cup 2022: State of the USMNT heading into March window 25 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Doug McIntyre

FOX Sports Soccer Writer

During seven years working in the wildest-take-wins world of sports television, former U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder Stuart Holden has earned a reputation for level-headed, voice-of-reason analysis.

Yet when asked where the current version of the USMNT stands with 11 of their 14 qualifying games for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar already played, he didn’t hesitate.

"My head and heart are telling me that we’re going to qualify for the World Cup," said Holden, now a staple of FOX Sports’ soccer coverage. "I feel confident in saying that, even with everything that happened the last time around."

Everyone remembers what happened last time around. Needing only a tie to secure a spot at Russia 2018, an aging USMNT dropped a 2-1 decision at already eliminated Trinidad and Tobago and missed the planet’s biggest event for the first time in 32 years.

Now, once again, the U.S. are just a couple of good results away from a World Cup. A win over Panama on March 27 (7 p.m. ET, FS1 and the FOX Sports app) in Orlando and a tie three days earlier in Mexico City would almost certainly do it. Three points from three matches could even be enough.

And while Gregg Berhalter’s squad — the youngest and most talented in U.S. history — hasn’t been thoroughly convincing since CONCACAF’s qualifying tournament began in September, losing games in Panama and Canada and settling for a tie against the Octagonal-leading Canadians at home, the second-place Americans have remained on track for one of the region’s three automatic berths.

Still, many fans want more. "There’s a lot of young players doing well at big clubs, sexy clubs like Juventus, Barcelona, Dortmund," said Holden, who repped the U.S. at the 2010 World Cup. "Sometimes the general perception is that that instantly should make us this powerhouse that should never lose a game, and if we do, it’s because of the coach.

"Really, you only have Weston McKennie who is a key, every-game type of player for a major club," he continued. "Sergiño Dest is in and out at Barca. Gio Reyna has been hurt. Christian Pulisic isn’t starting for Chelsea right now.

"So when you get into these big games, while you have a lot of talent, I don’t think you have many big-game players yet. That’s where you see some of the inconsistency, especially on the road. And that’s the part, for me, that has to really improve heading into Qatar."

Just one player on the most recent USMNT roster (DeAndre Yedlin) has appeared in a World Cup. This is the first qualifying experience for the overwhelming majority.

With grueling travel, enormous variations in weather and field conditions, and comically uneven officiating, success in qualifying often comes down to composure and collective desire as much as ability. And while there have been hiccups along the way, these Americans have shown resilience. They responded to each of their two defeats with victories the next time out.

That’s in the past, though. All that matters now is the decisive March window. It will be the toughest slate the Americans have faced, with a must-win home game against the fourth-place Canaleros sandwiched between daunting trips to Mexico and Costa Rica. The U.S. have never won a qualifier in either country.

The U.S. have, however, tied their past two matches south of the border. El Tri midfielder Hector Herrera admitted in January that the iconic Estadio Azteca isn’t the fortress it once was. He’s right: In the previous three World Cup cycles, the hosts have won just half of their qualifiers there.

"If I’m Gregg Berhalter, I’m sticking that up on the locker room wall as a challenge to his players," Holden said. "This team responds well to those type of challenges."

Momentum also appears to favor the U.S., who beat their chief rivals three times in 2021. All of which is to say that if any American team is capable of getting a point (or more) south of the border, it’s this one, especially against this oddly toothless version of Mexico.

"I think we’re going to learn a lot about this team in that game," Holden said of the U.S.

For now, plenty of questions remain unanswered. There’s obvious room for improvement. While some positions are relatively settled — Antonee Robinson at left back, Walker Zimmerman in central defense, the MMA midfield of McKennie, Yunus Musah and Tyler Adams — there’s still no clear starter in goal or at striker. And scoring opportunities have too often been difficult to come by.

"At times, I think the U.S. is way too predictable and slow moving the ball," Holden said. "They have dynamic wingers who can get behind defenses and really test them and create good chances, but it seems like Gregg wants those guys combining inside, with the fullbacks wide. I don’t think that translates as well against better teams."

Better teams await in Qatar — as long as the U.S. take care of business before the Octagonal finale against the Ticos, of course. The last thing the USMNT want is to go into the final matchday needing a result. The pressure on Berhalter and his young players would be excruciating, and Costa Rica have a 10W-1L-4T record in their past 15 home games.

"I could see that type of environment potentially being an overwhelming one," Holden said. "One where the U.S. could fall."

That’s why the next two games are critical. But while many fans are worried, Holden isn’t.

"I’m incredibly bullish about the way the team is heading and the amount of talent," he said. "Berhalter has done a good job. He catches way too much stick, but he’s comfortable enough to take the heat from the public. I see guys who fight for their coach. They don’t give up. They battle back. They win big matches. They respond in moments of adversity.

"But ultimately, they’ll all be judged by qualifying the U.S. for the Word Cup and then performing when they get there."

One of the most prominent soccer journalists in North America, Doug McIntyre has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams in more than a dozen countries, including multiple FIFA World Cups. Before joining FOX Sports, the New York City native was a staff writer for Yahoo Sports and ESPN. Follow him on Twitter @ByDougMcIntyre.

