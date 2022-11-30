FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Cameroon vs. Brazil
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Cameroon vs. Brazil

Group G features a matchup between Cameroon and Brazil in both teams' third game.

Cameroon has not advanced past the group stage in its last five World Cup appearances, going back to 1994. The farthest Cameroon has advanced is the quarterfinal round, doing so in 1990. 

A Cameroonian player to watch is Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who’s been playing for the team's senior side since 2010. 

On the other side is Brazil, the pre-tournament favorite to win it all. After winning in 2002, Brazil has made it to at least the quarterfinal in every World Cup since. In 2018, Brazil was knocked out by Belgium in the quarterfinal, and in the previous World Cup, they were handed an infamous 7-1 loss to Germany in the semifinals.

This year's team boasts a roster full of the world’s top players. In addition to the injured Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar, players to watch out for include Real Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior, Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus, and Barcelona’s Raphinha. In goal, they will have Liverpool’s Alisson Becker, one of the top goalkeepers in the world.

Cameroon comes into this matchup with a tournament record of 0-1-1. If they want to keep their chances of advancing alive, they have to beat the Brazilians. Conversely, Brazil is 2-0-0 so far and has already punched its ticket to the Round of 16.

The Seleção are a huge favorite in this matchup. Here's how to bet the Cameroon-Brazil match, from the moneyline, draw, and Over/Under total odds and expert pick (with odds via FOX Bet).

Cameroon vs. Brazil (2 p.m. ET Friday, December 2, FOX and FOX Sports App)

Cameroon: +650 (bet $10 to win $75.00 total) 
Brazil: -333 (bet $10 to win $13 total) 
Draw: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5 
Over: -162 (bet $10 to win $16.15 total) 
Under: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Pick via FOX Sports soccer writer Doug McIntyre:

The Indomitable Lions stayed alive with a thrilling 3-3 draw against Serbia, but they’re still heavy underdogs against Brazil. That could be good news for bettors. 

Brazil usually slips up slightly at least once in the group stage, and they know all they need to win the group is a draw. Nice odds here for that outcome.

PICK: Draw (+425 at FOX Bet)

