FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022 odds: France opens as favorite to win final over Argentina
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 odds: France opens as favorite to win final over Argentina

We're down to the final two teams at the 2022 World Cup, as Argentina will take on France in the final. Who do you have hoisting the trophy at the end? 

You can catch all the action Sunday on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

Let's jump into the teams that are left and their title odds at FOX Bet.

France is the new betting favorite to win the World Cup (-125 at FOX Bet) after defeating long-shot Morocco Wednesday in the semifinal match. Les Blues started the knockout round at +500. 

Kylian Mbappe has been unstoppable so far … can he keep it going in the final? And can he win the Golden Boot and Golden Ball simultaneously?

Kylian Mbappé and France celebrate after advancing to the 2022 FIFA World Cup final

Kylian Mbappé and France celebrate after advancing to the 2022 FIFA World Cup final
Kylian Mbappe and France celebrate after defeating Morocco to advance to the 2022 FIFA World Cup final.

On the other side of the bracket is Argentina, who ousted Croatia in the semifinals on Tuesday. The Albicelestes odds to win it all currently sit at +100 at FOX Bet after being at +140 entering the semifinals.

Lionel Messi's resume is missing just one elusive trophy. Can he go out on top in his last World Cup? Leo is also the current favorite to win the Golden Ball, aka the MVP of the tournament.

Here are the updated odds for the last two 2022 World Cup teams (with all odds via FOX Bet).

ODDS TO WIN THE 2022 WORLD CUP*

France: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)
Argentina: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

*Odds as of 12/14/2022

So, which team are you betting on to win it all? As always, be sure to head to FOX Bet to make your wagers.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

