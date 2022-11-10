FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 Group A Team Guides: Netherlands 21 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Group A of the World Cup is a fascinating quartet in every way. Host Qatar and Ecuador square off Nov. 20 to open the tournament. Senegal, the African champion, has its best team ever, while the Netherlands is looking to make yet another deep run after missing out on 2018.

Here is everything to know about the Netherlands:

Coach: Louis van Gaal

Highest finish: Second (1974, 1978, 2010)

2018 finish: Did not qualify

FOX Bet odds: +1400

Key players: Matthijs de Ligt, Memphis Depay, Virgil van Dijk

What we’re excited to watch: When the Dutch actually qualify, they’re always a title threat. Van Gaal coached the Oranje to a third-place finish in 2014. Is this the year the best team never to win a World Cup finally goes all the way?

What success looks like: There are no consolation prizes for a nation that is 0-3 in World Cup finals. For the Netherlands, only a title will do.

X-Factor: Van Dijk. The colossal central defender has struggled at times for club side Liverpool this season. Van Gaal needs him to be at his all-world best.

Read more on the World Cup :

Doug McIntyre is a soccer writer for FOX Sports. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports and he has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Follow him on Twitter @ ByDougMcIntyre .

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more