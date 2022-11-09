FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022: Alexi Lalas reacts to USMNT roster reveal
40 mins ago
Soccer Analyst

The wait to see who makes the final United States men's national team roster for the 2022 World Cup is over.

Gregg Berhalter's 26-man roster was revealed on Wednesday afternoon, and there were more than a few surprises. Perhaps most notable was that veteran goalkeeper Zack Steffen did not make the team.

Alexi Lalas has plenty of thoughts to share, and he is reacting live right now in a special episode of his podcast, "Alexi Lalas' State of the Union."

Here's who made the team:

You can watch the "State of the Union" podcast on YouTube or subscribe on podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts.

