Sweden vs. Australia live updates: Women's World Cup 2023 third-place game
Sweden will battle tournament co-host Australia for third-place honors at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Saturday (on FOX and the FOX Sports app) at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.
Australia fell to England in a heartbreaking semifinal that kept the Matildas out of the World Cup final, while Sweden was knocked out by Spain in a frenzied back-and-forth affair where all three of the game's goals came in the final 10 minutes.
Follow our live coverage from the third-place matchup below!
17': Matildas making moves
Despite Sweden's high press to start the game, the Australian offense found its footing and began creating opportunities in the final third of the field.
3': Full speed ahead
Sweden applied the pressure from the get-go, driving into the opposing box multiple times in the first few minutes, but Australian goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold handled the attacks with poise.
PREGAME
Setting the stage
The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on social media ahead of kickoff.
Starting lineups
Check out the full Women's World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.
