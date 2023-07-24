FIFA Women's World Cup
Germany vs. Morocco live updates: Women's World Cup 2023 top plays
FIFA Women's World Cup

Germany vs. Morocco live updates: Women's World Cup 2023 top plays

Published Jul. 24, 2023 4:21 a.m. ET

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues Monday (on FS1 and the FOX Sports app) with Germany taking on Morocco in a Group H tilt at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Australia.

Germany has been a juggernaut for years on the world stage, and the two-time World Cup champions enter this year's tournament ranked second in the world rankings. It'll be counting on midfielder Lina Magull and goalkeeper Merle Frohms for leadership if it hopes to continue its streak of having never conceded to an African nation in the World Cup.

Meanwhile, Morocco is ranked 72nd in the world, according to FIFA, and is making its first World Cup appearance. However, the Atlas Lionesses are playing well as of late, having allowed just four goals in their past seven matches.

Follow our live coverage below!

Germany vs. Morocco

PREGAME

Setting the stage

The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on Twitter ahead of kickoff.

Check out the full Women's World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.

