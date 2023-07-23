FIFA Women's World Cup France vs. Jamaica live updates: Teams scoreless at halftime Updated Jul. 23, 2023 7:10 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup pushes forward Sunday (on FOX and the FOX Sports app), as France takes on Jamaica at Sydney Football Stadium in Australia.

This marks Jamaica's second appearance in the tournament after going winless in the 2019 group stages.

On the other side, France — a heavy favorite — enters the tournament as the fifth-ranked team in the world, per FIFA. New manager Hervé Renard has his work cut out for him though, as he's missing a number of key players from past teams. The return of Wendie Renard, one of the most decorated players in women's soccer, offers a massive boost for Les Bleus.

France vs. Jamaica

45+5': Wide right

Stopping a shot off Kadidiatou Diani's foot is not for the weak. But Jamaica's defense did so twice in the first half, helping eeping France scoreless through the first half's entirety.

41': Going for it all

Bunny Shaw was one of Jamaica's main aggressors in the first half, and she didn't hold back in the slightest on offense. Case in point: This attempt on goal from long distance.

36': Turned away!

Jamaica goalie Rebecca Spencer was superb in the first half despite France's many advances. This was just one of her excellent stops.

28': At the drawing board

From a strategic standpoint, France is cerebral, and almost made magic happen on this set piece, as it got a great opportunity on goal in the box.

24': Yellows abound

Jamaica earned a yellow card of its own as both teams kept up the intensity.

14': Getting chippy

This was a fast-paced match from the outset, and with speed comes physicality. France's Clara Matéo earned a yellow card for her role in this small fracas.

PREGAME

Setting the stage

The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on Twitter ahead of kickoff.

Making history

Eugénie Le Sommer and Wendie Renard became the first players in France history to suit up for four World Cups.

Check out the full Women's World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.

