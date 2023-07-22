FIFA Women's World Cup Denmark vs. China live updates: Women's World Cup 2023 top plays Updated Jul. 22, 2023 8:07 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is here and continues with a Group D battle between Denmark and China (FOX and the FOX Sports app) at HBF Park in Perth, Australia.

Denmark won an unofficial title in 1970, but since then the country has been quiet on the world stage, last reaching the quarterfinals back in 1995. This is the Danes' first World Cup appearance since 2007. Manager Lars Søndergaard will rely heavily on Sanne Troelsgaard and Katrine Veje, while the return of Pernille Harder from an ACL injury is a big boost.

China, which is appearing in its eighth World Cup, believes it has the pieces to string together a contending run in the tournament. Li Mengwen and Yang Lina of PSG will head the Steel Roses, who are looking to build off their momentum from a 2022 Asian Cup victory.

Denmark vs. China

PREGAME

Setting the stage

Time for national anthems

Starting lineup!

Harder, who is Denmark's leading scorer with 70 goals since she joined the team in 2009, is in the starting lineup. She is coming off an injury.

