Canada vs. Ireland live updates: Early McCabe goal puts Ireland ahead 1-0
Canada vs. Ireland live updates: Early McCabe goal puts Ireland ahead 1-0

Updated Jul. 26, 2023 8:16 a.m. ET

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues Wednesday (on FS1 and the FOX Sports app) with a matchup between Group B's Canada and Ireland at HBF Park in Australia.

Canada is the No. 7 ranked team in the world, according to FIFA, while Ireland is ranked No. 22.

Canada tied its opener against Nigeria by a score of 0-0, and Ireland is trying to bounce back from a 1-0 loss to Australia.

Follow our live coverage below!

Canada vs. Ireland

4': Let's get it started

For her first-ever FIFA Women's World Cup goal, Katie McCabe drills a corner kick into the corner of the net for an Olimpico to send Ireland up 1-0.

PREGAME

Sinclair starts on bench

Canada legend Christine Sinclair will start Wednesday's game vs. Ireland on the bench. Sinclair has started every game of her Women's World Cup career dating back to 2003.

Gorman in for Payne

Áine O’Gorman replaced Heather Payne who felt a tweak in her hamstring during the warm-up.

