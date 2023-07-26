Canada vs. Ireland live updates: Early McCabe goal puts Ireland ahead 1-0
The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues Wednesday (on FS1 and the FOX Sports app) with a matchup between Group B's Canada and Ireland at HBF Park in Australia.
Canada is the No. 7 ranked team in the world, according to FIFA, while Ireland is ranked No. 22.
Canada tied its opener against Nigeria by a score of 0-0, and Ireland is trying to bounce back from a 1-0 loss to Australia.
Follow our live coverage below!
4': Let's get it started
For her first-ever FIFA Women's World Cup goal, Katie McCabe drills a corner kick into the corner of the net for an Olimpico to send Ireland up 1-0.
PREGAME
Sinclair starts on bench
Canada legend Christine Sinclair will start Wednesday's game vs. Ireland on the bench. Sinclair has started every game of her Women's World Cup career dating back to 2003.
Gorman in for Payne
Áine O’Gorman replaced Heather Payne who felt a tweak in her hamstring during the warm-up.
Check out the full Women's World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.
-
Alexi Lalas' Women's World Cup power rankings: Spain No. 1, USWNT out of top 3
2023 Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch, TV channel, dates, results
Carli Lloyd explains 'art of finishing,' where USWNT can improve
-
United States vs. Netherlands: Everything to know, how to watch USWNT match 2
Why USWNT believes Rose Lavelle is primed for World Cup encore
2023 Women's World Cup odds: Unders continue to hit — will market Over-correct?
-
New Zealand-Philippines, Switzerland-Norway predictions, picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
Women's World Cup Daily: Germany, Brazil put on scoring clinics
-
Alexi Lalas' Women's World Cup power rankings: Spain No. 1, USWNT out of top 3
2023 Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch, TV channel, dates, results
Carli Lloyd explains 'art of finishing,' where USWNT can improve
-
United States vs. Netherlands: Everything to know, how to watch USWNT match 2
Why USWNT believes Rose Lavelle is primed for World Cup encore
2023 Women's World Cup odds: Unders continue to hit — will market Over-correct?
-
New Zealand-Philippines, Switzerland-Norway predictions, picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
Women's World Cup Daily: Germany, Brazil put on scoring clinics