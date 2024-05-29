Copa América USMNT vet Miles Robinson is a strong contender for Olympic duty — sources Updated May. 29, 2024 11:58 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

U.S. men's national team defender Miles Robinson has emerged as a leading candidate to join fellow USMNT center back Walker Zimmerman on the U.S. Olympic squad this July, multiple sources told FOX Sports.

The 27-year-old Robinson, a projected starter at the 2022 World Cup who missed soccer's marquee tournament because of an Achilles injury, is also expected to participate in the U.S.-hosted Copa América, which kicks off next month.

If he's chosen for the Olympics in Paris, Robinson would count as one of a maximum three over-age members of the 18-man American squad for the Summer Games, which is otherwise limited to players 23 years old or younger.

On Tuesday, USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter told the Washington Post that both Robinson and Zimmerman were in the mix for over-age Olympic spots. On Wednesday, U.S. U-23 coach Marko Mitrović named the 31-year-old Zimmerman to his June training camp squad, the final camp before the Olympics. A decision on the other two over-age players should be made in the coming weeks, one of the sources said.

Stacked in midfield and goal but thin in central defense and at forward, Robinson's potential inclusion makes plenty of sense. He and Zimmerman would anchor the American back line in France; the pair already have a level of familiarity, having partnered in each of the final four World Cup qualifying matches for Qatar 2022. The last remaining over-age slot is expected to go to a striker. It's possible that that pick could be on the Copa squad, too.

"There are a number of players that we are considering for both the Olympics and Copa América," Berhalter told reporters last week.

FC Cincinnati would have to sign off on Robinson's Olympic participation. While clubs are obligated to release their players to national teams for World Cups and continental championships at the senior level, there is no such requirement for the Olympics.

But MLS teams are typically more accommodating to U.S. Soccer than their European counterparts; Zimmerman captains Nashville SC. And FCC has at least some incentive to showcase Robinson on a global stage this summer.

After the former Atlanta United mainstay signed a two-year contract with Cincinnati in January, he told FOX Sports that he still wants to play overseas eventually. FCC could receive a seven-figure transfer fee if Robinson is sold to a foreign suitor after the 2024 MLS campaign. The club could be further swayed by the fact that, because of its involvement in the Leagues Cup tournament, Robinson would likely miss just one MLS regular season game while on Olympic duty.

Robinson has appeared in 13 matches for the Eastern Conference powerhouse so far this year, scoring once. He has 29 caps with the USMNT.

The U.S. men haven't competed at an Olympics since 2008. The Americans open their group stage schedule against host France July 24 in Marseille.

Doug McIntyre is a soccer reporter for FOX Sports. He was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports before joining FOX Sports in 2021, and he has covered United States men's and women's national teams at FIFA World Cups on five continents. Follow him @ ByDougMcIntyre .

