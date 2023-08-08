FIFA Women's World Cup
U.S. Women's World Cup loss to Sweden draws audience of 2.51 million on FOX
FIFA Women's World Cup

U.S. Women's World Cup loss to Sweden draws audience of 2.51 million on FOX

Published Aug. 8, 2023 5:59 a.m. ET

The United States' early Sunday morning loss to Sweden in the Round of 16 at the Women's World Cup averaged an English-language audience of 2.51 million viewers on FOX.

The game, which kicked off Sunday night in Melbourne, Australia, began at 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT in the U.S.

FOX averaged 2,515,000 viewers according to Nielsen. The audience peaked at 4,072,000 during penalty kicks, when Sweden won 5-4 after a scoreless draw in regulation and extra time.

The Americans four matches averaged 3,795,000 on FOX, an 2% increase over four years ago, when the tournament took place in France.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first two matches took place in prime time. The July 26 1-1 draw against the Netherlands was the most-watched U.S. group stage match in Women's World Cup history, averaging 6,429,000.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
United States
Sweden
FIFA Women's World Cup
share
Get more from FIFA Women's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Colombia makes first-ever quarterfinal behind Catalina Usme and Linda Caicedo

Colombia makes first-ever quarterfinal behind Catalina Usme and Linda Caicedo

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes