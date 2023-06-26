FIFA Women's World Cup Top 25 players at Women's World Cup: Rasheedat Ajibade Updated Jun. 26, 2023 4:30 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Every day until the start of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the top-25 players at this year's tournament with two-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Wagner.

Name: Rasheedat Ajibade

Rank: 24

Country: Nigeria

Club: Atlético Madrid

Position: Forward

Age: 23

Ajibade can player anywhere across the frontline with her pace and desire to eliminate defenders on the dribble. She has a nose for the goal and will be asked to play more direct as a result, but she is equally capable of setting up teammates with her vision and creativity. In 28 matches played for Atlético Madrid last season — which included 20 starts — Ajibade had nine goals and one assist.

Randy Waldrum is putting together what could be a squad that knocks out a real contender, and if they pull that off, you can sure Ajibade will have a hand in delivering the blow.

