Top 25 players at Women's World Cup: Rasheedat Ajibade
Every day until the start of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the top-25 players at this year's tournament with two-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Wagner.
Name: Rasheedat Ajibade
Rank: 24
Country: Nigeria
Club: Atlético Madrid
Position: Forward
Age: 23
Ajibade can player anywhere across the frontline with her pace and desire to eliminate defenders on the dribble. She has a nose for the goal and will be asked to play more direct as a result, but she is equally capable of setting up teammates with her vision and creativity. In 28 matches played for Atlético Madrid last season — which included 20 starts — Ajibade had nine goals and one assist.
Randy Waldrum is putting together what could be a squad that knocks out a real contender, and if they pull that off, you can sure Ajibade will have a hand in delivering the blow.
