Switzerland vs. New Zealand live updates: Scoreless at halftime
The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues Sunday (on FOX and the FOX Sports app), as Switzerland (1-1-0) takes on New Zealand (1-0-1) at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand in a Group A tilt.
Switzerland and New Zealand checked in at 14th and 19th, respectively, in our latest World Cup power rankings. Heading into Sunday's match, the Swiss are atop Group A, while the Football Ferns are just behind them in second.
Switzerland began its World Cup campaign with a shutout win against the Philippines and a scoreless draw with Norway. On the other side, New Zealand started its journey with a win against Norway, followed by a loss to the Philippines.
Both squads are battling Sunday for an all-important win with the knockout round approaching quickly.
Follow our live coverage below!
26': Cool as a cucumber
Under New Zealand's offensive assault, Thalmann kept her wits about her, punching away every attack by the Football Ferns.
23': Almost!
Jacqui Hand came streaking into the box, but her flick bounce heartbreakingly off the frame. New Zealand continued to apply pressure offensively.
18': Finding chances
New Zealand found their first big opportunity to score when the ball got loose in Switzerland's box following a free kick, but Swiss keeper Gaelle Thalmann scooped it up.
PREGAME
Setting the stage
The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on Twitter ahead of kickoff.
Starting lineups
Check out the full Women's World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.
USWNT needs result vs. Portugal, or the unthinkable could happen
2023 Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch, TV channel, dates, results
Sweden-Italy, France-Brazil predictions, picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
Women's World Cup power rankings: No room for error for USA, England, Brazil, others
Goalkeepers have been showstoppers at 2023 Women's World Cup
Women's World Cup Group scenarios: How each team advances to round of 16
USA vs. Portugal: Everything to know, how to watch group-stage finale
Women's World Cup Daily: Argentina pulls off comeback; England loses key player in win
China PR vs. Haiti highlights: Short-handed China uses PK to beat Haiti
