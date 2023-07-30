FIFA Women's World Cup Switzerland vs. New Zealand live updates: Scoreless at halftime Updated Jul. 30, 2023 3:58 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues Sunday (on FOX and the FOX Sports app), as Switzerland (1-1-0) takes on New Zealand (1-0-1) at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand in a Group A tilt.

Switzerland and New Zealand checked in at 14th and 19th, respectively, in our latest World Cup power rankings. Heading into Sunday's match, the Swiss are atop Group A, while the Football Ferns are just behind them in second.

Switzerland began its World Cup campaign with a shutout win against the Philippines and a scoreless draw with Norway. On the other side, New Zealand started its journey with a win against Norway, followed by a loss to the Philippines.

Both squads are battling Sunday for an all-important win with the knockout round approaching quickly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow our live coverage below!

Switzerland vs. New Zealand

26': Cool as a cucumber

Under New Zealand's offensive assault, Thalmann kept her wits about her, punching away every attack by the Football Ferns.

23': Almost!

Jacqui Hand came streaking into the box, but her flick bounce heartbreakingly off the frame. New Zealand continued to apply pressure offensively.

18': Finding chances

New Zealand found their first big opportunity to score when the ball got loose in Switzerland's box following a free kick, but Swiss keeper Gaelle Thalmann scooped it up.

PREGAME

Setting the stage

The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on Twitter ahead of kickoff.

Starting lineups

Check out the full Women's World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience FIFA Women's World Cup Switzerland New Zealand

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share