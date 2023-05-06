English Premier League
Premier League teams mark coronation of King Charles III
English Premier League

Premier League teams mark coronation of King Charles III

Updated May. 6, 2023 11:19 a.m. ET

Premier League clubs marked the coronation of King Charles III by playing the national anthem before the start of games on Saturday.

In the morning, Chelsea women's team striker Sam Kerr led the Australian delegation in the formal procession into Westminster Abbey. Kerr was her country's flag-bearer as part of a group with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Tottenham showed live coverage of the coronation on a big screen outside the stadium for fans with tickets to its home game against Crystal Palace.

Players and officials gathered at the center of the field at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for a rendition of the national anthem — "God Save the King" — just before kickoff. It was a similar scene at Etihad Stadium where Manchester City hosted Leeds.

On Friday, Liverpool confirmed that it would also play the national anthem but acknowledged that " some supporters have strong views on it." It said the league had contacted clubs playing home games and "strongly suggested" they note the historic occasion. Brentford plays at Anfield later Saturday afternoon.

Liverpool supporters booed the national anthem — which was formerly "God Save the Queen" — when it was played ahead of the FA Cup final a year ago and the Community Shield in July because of what is perceived to be a long-held opposition toward the establishment.

Queen Elizabeth II held the throne for seven decades until her death last September at the age of 96.

There were five Premier League games scheduled Saturday.

Kerr, Australia's all-time top scorer, said Friday that it's "an amazing honor" to be part of the delegation.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

