UEFA Champions League
Premier League players Sandro Tonali and Nicolò Zaniolo leave Italy's training camp amid betting inquiry
UEFA Champions League

Premier League players Sandro Tonali and Nicolò Zaniolo leave Italy's training camp amid betting inquiry

Updated Oct. 12, 2023 4:26 p.m. ET

Premier League players Sandro Tonali and Nicolò Zaniolo were sent back to their clubs from Italy's training camp on Thursday after being notified by police of involvement in a betting investigation.

The move comes a day after Juventus midfielder Nicolò Fagioli acknowledged that he is being investigated by Turin prosecutors in the same case for alleged betting online via unauthorized websites.

After police were seen at the national team's Coverciano training center to question the players, the Italian soccer federation announced that Tonali and Zaniolo had been handed official notifications of their involvement in the Turin inquiry.

"Regardless of the nature of the events, considering that the two players are not in the necessary condition to face the matches scheduled for the next few days, the federation has decided, also for their protection, to allow them to return to their respective clubs," the federation said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tonali is a midfielder with Newcastle — having transferred from AC Milan in July — and Zaniolo is an attacking midfielder-forward at Aston Villa on loan from Galatasaray.

Italy hosts Malta on Saturday and then visits England three days later in European Championship qualifying.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from UEFA Champions League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Kyle Larson takes first laps in IndyCar as he prepares for Memorial Day weekend double

Kyle Larson takes first laps in IndyCar as he prepares for Memorial Day weekend double

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoffs Image 2023 MLB Playoffs2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes