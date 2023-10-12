Premier League players Sandro Tonali and Nicolò Zaniolo leave Italy's training camp amid betting inquiry
Premier League players Sandro Tonali and Nicolò Zaniolo were sent back to their clubs from Italy's training camp on Thursday after being notified by police of involvement in a betting investigation.
The move comes a day after Juventus midfielder Nicolò Fagioli acknowledged that he is being investigated by Turin prosecutors in the same case for alleged betting online via unauthorized websites.
After police were seen at the national team's Coverciano training center to question the players, the Italian soccer federation announced that Tonali and Zaniolo had been handed official notifications of their involvement in the Turin inquiry.
"Regardless of the nature of the events, considering that the two players are not in the necessary condition to face the matches scheduled for the next few days, the federation has decided, also for their protection, to allow them to return to their respective clubs," the federation said in a statement.
Tonali is a midfielder with Newcastle — having transferred from AC Milan in July — and Zaniolo is an attacking midfielder-forward at Aston Villa on loan from Galatasaray.
Italy hosts Malta on Saturday and then visits England three days later in European Championship qualifying.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
Britain-Ireland set to host 2028 European Championship
France defense hit by injuries ahead of European qualifier against the Netherlands
The 2026 World Cup is coming. Will Lionel Messi be there?
-
Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal out of Spain lineup with hip flexor injury
Neymar scores first goal in fifth appearance for Al-Hilal
UEFA to investigate Barcelona for its referee payments
-
Champions League: Newcastle drubs PSG while Barcelona, Manchester City stay perfect
Manchester United in crisis in Erik ten Hag's second season in charge
Germany hires Nagelsmann as men's national team coach through Euro 2024
-
Britain-Ireland set to host 2028 European Championship
France defense hit by injuries ahead of European qualifier against the Netherlands
The 2026 World Cup is coming. Will Lionel Messi be there?
-
Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal out of Spain lineup with hip flexor injury
Neymar scores first goal in fifth appearance for Al-Hilal
UEFA to investigate Barcelona for its referee payments
-
Champions League: Newcastle drubs PSG while Barcelona, Manchester City stay perfect
Manchester United in crisis in Erik ten Hag's second season in charge
Germany hires Nagelsmann as men's national team coach through Euro 2024