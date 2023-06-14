NWSL Naomi Girma signs three-year max extension with San Diego Wave Published Jun. 14, 2023 2:56 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

United States women's national team defender Naomi Girma has agreed to a three-year contract extension with the San Diego Wave FC, the NWSL club announced in a statement on Wednesday. Girma, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NWSL draft, was the Wave's first-ever draft pick.

"Naomi has been an integral piece of the Wave's success on and off the field since she joined the club," San Diego Wave general manager said via the team's statement. "She has proven that she is one of the top players in this league, and we are thrilled to have her continue to lead our club.

"Securing her long-term future was a priority for the club, and we are pleased that we were able to reach this agreement as we know Naomi will play a crucial role in the Wave for years to come."

Girma hit the ground running with the Wave, winning both NWSL Rookie of the Year and NWSL Defender of the Year in her rookie season. Prior to being drafted by the Wave, Girma won the 2019 Women's College Cup at Stanford, where she was also named Pac-12 Defender of the Year twice.

"The start to my professional journey has been so rewarding here in San Diego," Girma said in the team's statement. "Since being drafted, everyone at the Wave has made San Diego feel like home. My goal has always been to win championships for this city and raise the trophies with my team. I can't wait to play in front of the Sirens and fans for years to come."

This season, Girma has started all 11 games for the first-place Wave. She's expected to start for the USWNT at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia/New Zealand alongside her Wave teammate Alex Morgan.

