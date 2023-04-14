MLS MLS Footnotes: LAFC, Galaxy worlds apart ahead of first meeting of season Published Apr. 14, 2023 8:33 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Editor's Note: MLS Footnotes takes you inside the major talking points around the league and across American soccer.

It's hard to imagine two of the most important and successful clubs in Major League Soccer history being further apart than Los Angeles FC and the rival LA Galaxy are right now.

LAFC, the reigning MLS Cup champion and Supporters Shield winner, has started the 2023 season the way it finished the last one. Carlos Vela & Co. are unbeaten through six league games heading into Sunday's El Tráfico with the hapless, winless Galaxy (4:30 p.m. ET, FOX and FOX Deportes). LAFC also advanced to the semifinals of the CONCACAF Champions League earlier this week, topping fellow MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps 6-0 on aggregate.

Meantime, the record five-time league champ Galaxy is off the worst start in the club's 28-seasons. Greg Vanney's men seemingly hit rock bottom last weekend, a 3-0 pantsing in Houston against the Dynamo that included red cards issued to defender Martín Cáceres and designated player (and former Brazilian international) Douglas Costa.

Vanney blasted the performance afterward, saying it was "disrespectful" to the Galaxy's brand. A scathing editorial in the Los Angeles Times followed. In an email sent to season ticket holders, embattled longtime club president Chris Klein pledged to resign if the Galaxy can't make the MLS Cup playoff this fall.

The subplot makes Sunday's encounter especially mouthwatering. El Tráfico has never disappointed since LAFC arrived on the scene as a brash, polished and well-funded expansion franchise in 2018 and the Galaxy immediately upped the ante by signing Zlatan Ibrahimović, possibly the greatest player ever to grace MLS. The most recent instant classic came in the most recent edition, with the eventual champs eking out a 3-2 victory in last year's Western Conference semifinal.

LAFC is the obvious favorite on current form. But form has a way of going out the window whenever blood enemies meet, and the Galaxy's desperation, in front of their own fed-up supporters, against a visiting side that fielded a full-strength lineup midweek and could come in with heavy legs should make for a hotly contested match.

Both teams held serve at home last season, including in that decisive playoff match. And though it did trounce Vancouver 3-0 north of the border in Champions League play, 4W-0L-2T LAFC hasn't won on the road so far this MLS campaign, settling for scoreless draws at the Seattle Sounders and Colorado Rapids.

Add it up, and another must-watch edition of the best rivalry match in MLS awaits.

MLS FOOTNOTES

1. MLS Cup rematch on tap in CCL semis

With all due disrespect to the Sounders and Portland Timbers, the second-best rivalry in American soccer might between LAFC and the Philadelphia Union. So what if they're on opposite sides of the continent? These foes staged some of the more memorable games in recent league history even before last November's unforgettable MLS Cup final in Southern California.

Now they'll meet on the international stage. The Union outlasted Mexican side Atlas on Wednesday in Guadalajara to advance to the Champions League final four, where they'll face LAFC in a delicious home-and home, total goals series. Philly will host the first leg in Chester, Pennsylvania on April 25. The second set for May 2 at BMO Stadium in the City of Angels.

Whoever prevails will meet the winner of the all-Liga MX matchup involving Leon and Tigres with a trip to the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup on the line. FOX Sports will broadcast all four semifinal games plus both legs of the finale.

2. Sunday Funday

It's fitting that El Tráfico stands alone this weekend. It's the first Sunday match on the MLS schedule since March 12, and just the third since the 2023 season kicked off almost two months ago.

While the lack of action outside of the league's preferred Saturday night window has been one of the few criticisms of MLS's new streaming deal with Apple, neutrals have no excuse not to tune in for Galaxy-LAFC. They won't have to wait long for the next Sunday game, either, with Atlanta United and the Chicago Fire scheduled for a nationally televised contest on April 23.

3. Cincy stands alone

By beating a Philadelphia team that rested its regulars last weekend ahead of the trip to Mexico, 5W-0L2T FC Cincinnati sits all by itself atop the Supporters Shield race. Next up for Pat Noonan's side? At expansion St. Louis on Saturday. After starting life in MLS with an unprecedented six consecutive wins, City has now dropped two straight.

Cincinnati might need a new striker in July, though. The club reportedly is finalizing the transfer of Brazilian striker Brenner to Udinese of Italy's Serie A.

4. El Tráfico not the only rivalry game

Of the 13 matches on Saturday's slate, Portland-Seattle gets top billing. Like LAFC-Galaxy, the clubs are at opposite ends of the standings. The 12th place Timbers have won just once this season, while the Sounders' 16 points lead the West.

But like LAFC-Galaxy, it might not matter. Portland is playing at home. The Timbers are 3-0 in their last three tries against their fiercest nemesis, and they lead the all-time MLS regular season series with Seattle 18-16, with eight other meetings ending even.

5. Losada leading the pack

Five MLS coaches were either dismissed or left their jobs before the end of the 2022 season. The first, Matias Almeyda, parted ways with the San Jose Earthquakes on April 18. D.C. United made Hernan Losada the second two days later.

Now leading CF Montreal, Losada is back on the hot seat. The Bleu-Blanc-Noir has lost five of six games so far and were outscored 9-0 in their last two. Finally back at Stade Saputo for the first time since last season's playoff loss to New York City FC, Saturday's match against (who else?) D.C. feels like one Montreal — and Losada — has to have.

Doug McIntyre is a soccer writer for FOX Sports. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports and he has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Follow him on Twitter @ ByDougMcIntyre .

