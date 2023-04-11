Gold Cup
CONCACAF Gold Cup adds first-time sites Cincinnati, St. Louis, San Diego
CONCACAF Gold Cup adds first-time sites Cincinnati, St. Louis, San Diego

Apr. 11, 2023

The CONCACAF Gold Cup will be played for the first time in Cincinnati, St. Louis and San Diego.

Fifteen sites will be used for the 16-nation tournament played from June 24 to July 16, the Confederation of North and Central American and Caribbean Association Football said Monday.

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, another first-time site, was announced last October as the site of the final. Other new sites are Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium, St. Louis’ Citypark Stadium and San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium.

Sites include AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas; Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina; Solider Field in Chicago; DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida; State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona; Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey; NRG Stadium and Shell Energy Stadium in Houston; Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas; Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California; and BMO Field in Toronto.

The United States is defending champion and Qatar is included as an invited guest. Other nations are Canada, Costa Rica, Cuba, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua and Panama. Three additional teams will be determined by preliminary round games in June.

The draw of four four-team groups is Friday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

