Mallory Swanson carted off with leg injury in USWNT friendly vs. Ireland

Updated Apr. 8, 2023 5:01 p.m. ET
Laken Litman
Laken Litman
College Football & Soccer Analyst

AUSTIN, Texas — U.S. women's national team star forward Mallory Swanson left Saturday's match against the Republic of Ireland on a stretcher after sustaining an apparent serious left knee injury. She was immediately taken to a local hospital.

In the 40th minute, Swanson came into contact with Irish defender Aoife Mannion and went down and clutched her left knee, writhing in what appeared to be excruciating pain. U.S. teammates Alex Morgan and Lindsey Horan quickly waved over team trainers to come on the field and tend to her. After at least five minutes, Swanson, who was surrounded by trainers and teammates, was taken off the field. As the cart drove away, she held up the shape of a heart with her hands to a worried and anxious crowd.

With a little more than three months left until the World Cup begins, Swanson's health is a major concern for the USWNT. After all, she has been the team's best player in 2023. Swanson entered Saturday's match on a six-game scoring streak, which is tied for the fourth-longest streak by any player in USWNT soccer history. This includes scoring seven goals in five games this calendar year.

Swanson was also injured earlier in the game. In the 26th minute, Mannion shoved her in the box and Swanson's head appeared to collide directly with goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan. The play didn't result in a penalty kick, but Swanson grabbed the left side of her head and was down on the ground for more than five minutes. Swanson had been struck by a ball in training earlier in the week, which left her with a black eye and noticeable bruise on her face.

After team trainers checked her neck and head, Swanson got up, jogged around, took a sip of water and checked back into the game. Trinity Rodman briefly got up thinking she might sub in for Swanson, but Swanson appeared to be OK.

The World Cup runs from July 20 through Aug. 20 and games will be played across 10 stadiums across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand.

The U.S. opens Group E play against Vietnam on July 22 at Eden Park in Auckland, faces the Netherlands on July 27 at Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington, and takes on Portugal on Aug. 1 back in Auckland.

Laken Litman covers college football, college basketball and soccer for FOX Sports. She previously wrote for Sports Illustrated, USA Today and The Indianapolis Star. She is the author of "Strong Like a Woman," published in spring 2022 to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Follow her on Twitter @LakenLitman.

