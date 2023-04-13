Al Nassr reportedly wants to reunite Ronaldo with Zidane or Mourinho
Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr FC announced on Thursday that it was parting ways with its manager, Rudi Garcia, following reports of a feud between him and Cristiano Ronaldo.
In an effort to avoid running into that problem again, Al Nassr is targeting Jose Mourinho and Zinedine Zidane — two world-class managers with a proven track record with Ronaldo — as Garcia's replacement, according to a report from CBS Sports.
Of the two rumored targets, Zidane has the more recent experience with Ronaldo. Zidane coached Ronaldo on Real Madrid from 2016 to 2018. During their time together, they won three consecutive UEFA Champions League trophies — something only two other clubs have done — and one La Liga title. In 2018, both Ronaldo and Zidane departed from the club.
For Mourinho, it's been a decade since he last coached Ronaldo, and he wasn't nearly as successful as Zidane as Real Madrid's manager, only winning one La Liga title in his three seasons with the club and never advancing past the Champions League semifinal. But Mourinho undoubtedly has the respect of Ronaldo, who has repeatedly called "The Special One" the best manager he's ever worked with. Mourinho and Ronaldo are also both Portuguese.
It's unclear whether Mourinho or Zidane are attainable for Al Nassr given that both managers are still coveted by top clubs in Europe, but the Saudi giants definitely have the financial resources to make a serious offer and the urgency to make it happen. Al Nassr is currently second in the Saudi Pro League despite having the highest-paid player in the world in Ronaldo.
Mourinho is currently the manager of Serie A club AS Roma. Zidane hasn't managed a club since 2021 due to a lack of interest on his end, but he's recently hinted that he's ready to return. Ronaldo is under contract with Al Nassr through the 2024-25 season.
Top FOX Sports Stories:
- Lionel Messi reportedly has $440 million per year offer from Saudi club
- Chelsea, Lampard continue downward spiral: 3 takeaways
- Bayern drops Sadio Mané for 'misconduct' after Man City game
- Premier League to hold summer tournament in United States
- Manchester City rolls through Bayern Munich 3-0: 3 takeaways
- Hollywood stars see Wrexham dream move one step closer
- Frank Lampard's return to Chelsea could benefit Christian Pulisic
- Lionel Messi's complex choice around his most logical next destination
- Barcelona 'in contact' with Lionel Messi over summer reunion, says club VP
- Lionel Messi's complex choice around his most logical next destinationMan United's Marcus Rashford out 'a few games' with injuryWhat we learned from first round of Euro 2024 qualifiers
- Cristiano Ronaldo scores four goals, including 500th, in Al Nassr winCristiano Ronaldo says he's 'a better man' after woes at Man United, World Cup 2022What next for Messi? A look at the options if he leaves PSG
- Cristiano Ronaldo breaks men's international cap record with 197th appearance for Portugal
- Lionel Messi's complex choice around his most logical next destinationMan United's Marcus Rashford out 'a few games' with injuryWhat we learned from first round of Euro 2024 qualifiers
- Cristiano Ronaldo scores four goals, including 500th, in Al Nassr winCristiano Ronaldo says he's 'a better man' after woes at Man United, World Cup 2022What next for Messi? A look at the options if he leaves PSG
- Cristiano Ronaldo breaks men's international cap record with 197th appearance for Portugal