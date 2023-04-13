Cristiano Ronaldo
Al Nassr reportedly wants to reunite Ronaldo with Zidane or Mourinho
Cristiano Ronaldo

Al Nassr reportedly wants to reunite Ronaldo with Zidane or Mourinho

Published Apr. 13, 2023 4:51 p.m. ET

Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr FC announced on Thursday that it was parting ways with its manager, Rudi Garcia, following reports of a feud between him and Cristiano Ronaldo.

In an effort to avoid running into that problem again, Al Nassr is targeting Jose Mourinho and Zinedine Zidane — two world-class managers with a proven track record with Ronaldo — as Garcia's replacement, according to a report from CBS Sports.

Of the two rumored targets, Zidane has the more recent experience with Ronaldo. Zidane coached Ronaldo on Real Madrid from 2016 to 2018. During their time together, they won three consecutive UEFA Champions League trophies — something only two other clubs have done — and one La Liga title. In 2018, both Ronaldo and Zidane departed from the club.

For Mourinho, it's been a decade since he last coached Ronaldo, and he wasn't nearly as successful as Zidane as Real Madrid's manager, only winning one La Liga title in his three seasons with the club and never advancing past the Champions League semifinal. But Mourinho undoubtedly has the respect of Ronaldo, who has repeatedly called "The Special One" the best manager he's ever worked with. Mourinho and Ronaldo are also both Portuguese.

It's unclear whether Mourinho or Zidane are attainable for Al Nassr given that both managers are still coveted by top clubs in Europe, but the Saudi giants definitely have the financial resources to make a serious offer and the urgency to make it happen. Al Nassr is currently second in the Saudi Pro League despite having the highest-paid player in the world in Ronaldo.

Mourinho is currently the manager of Serie A club AS Roma. Zidane hasn't managed a club since 2021 due to a lack of interest on his end, but he's recently hinted that he's ready to return. Ronaldo is under contract with Al Nassr through the 2024-25 season.

Top FOX Sports Stories:

ADVERTISEMENT
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Cristiano Ronaldo
AL Nassr FC
Portugal
share
Cristiano Ronaldo
Get more from Cristiano Ronaldo Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Giants' Taylor Rogers throws glove in trash after disastrous outing vs. Dodgers
Giants' Taylor Rogers throws glove in trash after disastrous outing vs. Dodgers
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes