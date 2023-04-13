Bayern Munich
Bayern drops Sadio Mané for 'misconduct' after Man City game
Bayern drops Sadio Mané for 'misconduct' after Man City game

Published Apr. 13, 2023 1:55 p.m. ET

Bayern Munich has dropped Sadio Mané from its squad for the team's next game and will fine the Senegal forward following reports in German media that he struck teammate Leroy Sané after Tuesday's Champions League loss to Manchester City.

"Sadio Mané, 31, will not be included in the FC Bayern squad for this Saturday's home match against 1899 Hoffenheim. This is due to his misconduct after Bayern's Champions League match at Manchester City. Mané will also be given a fine," the club said in a brief statement Thursday. Bayern did not give further details of what happened.

The incident was first reported by German tabloid newspaper Bild and allegedly occurred in the locker room after the 3-0 loss to City in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal. Bild reported that Mané had struck Sané in the face after an argument in the locker room, following an earlier disagreement on the field.

Mané and Sané both trained with the Bayern team Thursday and Mané was seen speaking with coach Thomas Tuchel.

Mané signed with Bayern in June from Liverpool, where he won the Premier League and Champions League. He has 11 goals in 32 games for Bayern across all competitions but hasn't scored since a leg injury in November which forced the Senegal forward to miss the World Cup. In Tuchel's four games since replacing Julian Nagelsmann as coach last month, Mané has started one and came off the bench in the other three.

Bayern's next game is against Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

