USA's Benjamin Cremaschi Completes Permanent Move To Parma From Inter Miami

Former Inter Miami midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi has reportedly made his Parma move permanent, after the Serie A club picked up his buy option for just under $5 million. The American made nine appearances for the Italian side before suffering a season-ending meniscus injury in March. His permanent departure would seem to open roster flexibility for the Herons.

Picking up a cheap option

After much speculation, Cremaschi will make his stay in Italy permanent, as the Serie A club have picked up the €4 million clause to extend the loan deal - initially agreed in September 2025. The American, who came out of Inter Miami's academy system, was named U.S. Young Player of the Year last season, and has three senior caps to his name.

The news was first reported by Fabrizio Romano.

A difficult start to life at Parma

Still, Cremaschi has had relatively few opportunities to prove himself in a Parma shirt. After moving to Italy when the Herons picked up Argentine midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, the American struggled for form and fitness. He made his debut in October, but played sparingly before sustaining a season ending knee injury in March.

Forcing his way out of Miami

Cremaschi always looked rather unlikely to return to the Herons' setup, after being openly critical of then-manager Javier Mascherano's tactics. Typically a central midfielder, Cremaschi was utilized all over the pitch - and saw his playing time limited. He made his feelings on that clear.

"I’m frustrated, I want to play," Cremaschi told last August. "I think the most important thing for me is to be at a very high level, and to get there, I need minutes and experience. I’ve played very little in these recent games, and I don’t think it’s because of my level."

Miami sent him out on loan soon after.

Miami with roster flexibility?

Cremaschi's permanent departure would seem to benefit the Herons in their lofty transfer ambitions. They have been linked with former Manchester United midfielder Casemiro, who is currently without a club. With one less midfielder, and an extra roster slot to play with, the Herons seem set to make yet another big name signing.