Mexico
Mexico beats Jamaica 3-0, advances to Gold Cup final against Panama
Mexico

Mexico beats Jamaica 3-0, advances to Gold Cup final against Panama

Published Jul. 13, 2023 1:10 a.m. ET

Henry Martín scored 80 seconds in, Luis Chávez converted a free kick in the 30th minute and Mexico beat Jamaica 3-0 Wednesday night to reach its 11th CONCACAF Gold Cup final.

Roberto Alvarado added a goal in the third minute of second-half stoppage time as Mexico advanced to play Panama on Sunday at Inglewood, California. El Tri, under interim coach Jaime Lozano, is seeking a ninth Gold Cup title.

Mexico vs. Jamaica Highlights | CONCACAF Gold Cup

Mexico vs. Jamaica Highlights | CONCACAF Gold Cup

Martín scored his ninth international goal and third of the tournament, settling the ball with a touch after Jesús Gallardo's cross and beating Andre Blake from 8 yards. Luis Romo had scored 51 seconds in during Mexico’s opener, a 4-0 win over Honduras.

Chávez curled a 25-yard free kick to Blake's upper right corner for his fourth international goal and third of the tournament. Chávez's first international goal was on a free kick against Saudi Arabia at last year's World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alvarado got his fifth goal when he tapped in a pass from Gallardo.

Mexico won the 2019 title and lost the 2021 final in extra time to the United States at Las Vegas.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Mexico
Jamaica
Gold Cup
share
Get more from Mexico Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: LeBron James confirms he's returning to Lakers for 21st NBA season

LeBron James confirms he's returning to Lakers for 21st NBA season

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes