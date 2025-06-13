FIFA Men's World Cup Mauricio Pochettino Sets Bar for USA in 2026: 'Win The World Cup' Updated Jun. 13, 2025 9:49 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2026 World Cup is less than one year away and, as one of the co-hosts, the United States men’s national team will face some big expectations.

So, what would success look like for USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino at next year’s 48-team tournament held across Canada, Mexico, and the U.S., making it the largest edition in history?

He believes this team can win it all.

"I’m not selling nothing that cannot be possible," Pochettino told FOX Sports’ Tom Rinaldi. "Anything is possible in football, in soccer."

Pochettino has previously coached at notable European clubs like Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain, and Chelsea. He’s led top international players like Harry Kane, Lionel Messi, and Kylian Mbappe. It was therefore a seismic move when U.S. Soccer hired him in 2023 to lead the men’s team following a disappointing showing at the Copa América, also hosted in the United States.

"I see this as an exciting challenge," Pochettino explained to Rinaldi about why he took this job. "It’s an important opportunity to build together a legacy and make history."

But it hasn’t been easy for Pochettino since his arrival. Two losses in March to Panama and Canada. Two more last week ahead of the Gold Cup, which kicks off Saturday and will be the last competitive tournament before next year’s big event.

The Argentinian manager is trying to instill a culture into a squad that has often fallen short of expectations against top teams from around the world.



"The problem here in the USA is that soccer is seen as a nice game to play," Pochettino said. "But in different countries, it’s a game to compete, it’s a fight … it’s a sport war."

Pochettino spoke with Rinaldi ahead of the USMNT’s two most recent friendlies -- losses to Turkey and Switzerland. Pochettino's roster that heads into the Gold Cup is missing star players such as Christian Pulisic, who opted to miss the tournament following a long season at AC Milan.

"We need to understand that soccer is a collective team, the USMNT is bigger than any name," Pochettino explained.



Pulisic said earlier this week that he offered to play the two friendlies but was denied by the coaching staff.

For Pochettino, he’s keeping his focus on the roster he has this summer as the countdown to the World Cup truly gets underway.

"I’m excited, I cannot wait," he said. "I hope tomorrow it would start."

It will come soon enough, and the eyes of the U.S. – and the world – will be on him.

