Christian Pulisic defends USMNT absence, hits back on 'out of line' criticism

More than two weeks after Christian Pulisic asked U.S. men's national team coach Mauricio Pochettino for permission to skip this summer's Concacaf Gold Cup, the AC Milan star finally opened up about his decision – and revealed that he wanted to be with the USMNT for it's two pre-Gold Cup friendlies, a request that was denied by Pochettino and his staff.

"Obviously, it sucks for me to miss out with the team," Pulisic told former U.S. players Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies and Tony Meola on Thursday on their CBS Sports podcast. "I want to be a part of the team always.

"Towards the end of the season, my body just started talking to me, and my mind, and then I started to think ‘what is going to be best for me leading into next year and going into the World Cup?’," he continued. "Was that to play eight more games and then get no rest at all, go straight into preseason [with Milan] and then grind another year and go straight into the World Cup? That's not what I felt was best for my body."

But Pulsic was willing to join the USMNT for FIFA's June international window, during which the U.S. hosted European foes Türkiye and Switzerland, the world's 27th and 20th-ranked teams, and then take a break after that. Pochettino could've used him.

"I did want to be a part of at least the two friendlies," Pulisic said. "I did speak with the coaches, and then I asked, and I wanted to be a part of the team and whatever capacity I could. And they said no. They said they only wanted one roster.

"And that's the coach's decision," he added. "I fully respect that. I didn't understand it, but it is what it is."

With Pulisic watching from home, the Americans lost both matches, including a 4-0 drubbing by the Swiss in Nashville on Tuesday. "The results have been tough, for sure," he said. "It was difficult to watch the last game."

Christian Pulisic is not part of Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT squad ahead of this summer's Gold Cup tournament. (Photo by John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images)

Pulisic struggled with soft-tissue injuries early in his career, but he has played 100 games for the Rossoneri over the last two European seasons. He said that his desire to be at his peak next June, when the U.S., Canada and Mexico host the first 48-team World Cup, influenced his thinking about this summer.

"I had to make the best decision for myself and, in the long run for my [national] team," he said. "Even though, clearly, some people haven't seen it."

Pulisic has faced significant criticism for skipping the Gold Cup, partly because he hadn't – until Thursday – provided an explanation himself. Some of that blow-back has come from former national team players, most notably Landon Donovan and Clint Dempsey, the joint-top scorers in USMNT history. Pulisic's father even responded publicly to Donovan, who is now an analyst with FOX Sports.

"It's tough because I looked up to those guys growing up," Pulsiic said. "Some of these guys were my idols, and I respect them so much as players. And it's tough, especially when you know some of them as well. Privately, the way they talk to me and clearly want to show support, and, be your friend and everything. And then they say something slightly different publicly. And that's, that's fine. It doesn't hurt me. Am I surprised by it? I don't know, not really. People are always going to have their opinions."

Still, he took issue with anyone who is skeptical of his dedication to the USMNT.

"To question my commitment, especially towards the national team, in my opinion that's that's way out of line," Pulisic said. "I've never missed a game in all my years in the national team due to anything but an injury. I want to be there at all times. Sometimes you have to make decisions.

"This is the right decision, like I said, for myself and for the team. At the end of the day, people will see that."

