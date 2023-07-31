Ireland vs. Nigeria live updates: Scoreless in second half
The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues Monday (on FS1 and the FOX Sports app), with Ireland taking on Nigeria at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.
Ireland has been eliminated from advancing to the round of 16, while there's still a chance for Nigeria to punch its ticket to the knockout round.
Nigeria and Ireland checked in at 13th and 26th, respectively, in our latest World Cup rankings.
Follow our live coverage below!
61': Shutting it down
Nnadozie continued to own the net, making the right call to venture off her line to end Ireland's attack in the box.
51': Quick reflexes
Irish goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan moved lightning-quick on the goal line to make this astounding save in the second half.
20': Snatched
Nigerian goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie makes the save off an Ireland free kick, reining the ball in after a nerve-wracking fumble.
4': Long shot
In the opening minutes of the match, Katie McCabe took a shot from the top of the box that just barely rolled wide.
PREGAME
Setting the stage
The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on social media ahead of kickoff.
Hyping up
Starting lineups
Check out the full Women's World Cup schedule how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.
