FIFA Women's World Cup
Ireland vs. Nigeria live updates: Scoreless in second half
FIFA Women's World Cup

Ireland vs. Nigeria live updates: Scoreless in second half

Updated Jul. 31, 2023 7:25 a.m. ET

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues Monday (on FS1 and the FOX Sports app), with Ireland taking on Nigeria at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.

Ireland has been eliminated from advancing to the round of 16, while there's still a chance for Nigeria to punch its ticket to the knockout round.

Nigeria and Ireland checked in at 13th and 26th, respectively, in our latest World Cup rankings.

Follow our live coverage below!

ADVERTISEMENT

Ireland 0, Nigeria 0

61': Shutting it down

Nnadozie continued to own the net, making the right call to venture off her line to end Ireland's attack in the box.

51': Quick reflexes

Irish goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan moved lightning-quick on the goal line to make this astounding save in the second half.

20': Snatched

Nigerian goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie makes the save off an Ireland free kick, reining the ball in after a nerve-wracking fumble.

4': Long shot

In the opening minutes of the match, Katie McCabe took a shot from the top of the box that just barely rolled wide.

PREGAME

Setting the stage

The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on social media ahead of kickoff.

Hyping up

Starting lineups

Check out the full Women's World Cup schedule how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
FIFA Women's World Cup
Rep. of Ireland
Nigeria
share
Get more from FIFA Women's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: World Cup 2023 top plays: Australia in control, up 2-0 vs. Canada

World Cup 2023 top plays: Australia in control, up 2-0 vs. Canada

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes