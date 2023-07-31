FIFA Women's World Cup Ireland vs. Nigeria live updates: Scoreless in second half Updated Jul. 31, 2023 7:25 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues Monday (on FS1 and the FOX Sports app), with Ireland taking on Nigeria at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.

Ireland has been eliminated from advancing to the round of 16, while there's still a chance for Nigeria to punch its ticket to the knockout round.

Nigeria and Ireland checked in at 13th and 26th, respectively, in our latest World Cup rankings.

Follow our live coverage below!

ADVERTISEMENT

Ireland 0, Nigeria 0

61': Shutting it down

Nnadozie continued to own the net, making the right call to venture off her line to end Ireland's attack in the box.

51': Quick reflexes

Irish goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan moved lightning-quick on the goal line to make this astounding save in the second half.

20': Snatched

Nigerian goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie makes the save off an Ireland free kick, reining the ball in after a nerve-wracking fumble.

4': Long shot

In the opening minutes of the match, Katie McCabe took a shot from the top of the box that just barely rolled wide.

PREGAME

Setting the stage

The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on social media ahead of kickoff.

Hyping up

Starting lineups

Check out the full Women's World Cup schedule how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience FIFA Women's World Cup Rep. of Ireland Nigeria

share